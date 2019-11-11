WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU falls in championship game

Arkansas State University lost 5-1 to South Alabama in the Sun Belt Conference Championship on Sunday in Foley, Ala.

Moa Ohman led South Alabama (16-3-2) with two goals.

South Alabama jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first 26 minutes before Sarah Sodoma scored in the 43rd minute for ASU (10-6-4).

Brenna McPartian and Ohman scored the final two goals of the game.

Megan McClure made 5 saves in 56 minutes while allowing 3 goals for the Red Wolves before Noel Miller finished. South Alabama outshot Arkansas State 20-8.

Following the match, McClure, Hailey Furio, Sodoma and Olivia Smith were named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team.

VOLLEYBALL

Henderson State tops Texas Southern

Henderson State University defeated NCAA Division I member Texas Southern 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 on Sunday at the Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Sabrina Show led Henderson State (19-11) with 22 kills. Abby Blackburn had 33 assists and 10 digs while Taylor Scalzi had 20. Kenzie Thomas led 25 digs.

Alexis Austin led Texas Southern (10-15) with 17 kills.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/11/2019