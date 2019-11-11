Sections
One-day strike planned in Little Rock School District, groups say
One-day strike planned in Little Rock School District, groups say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:27 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Education Association president Teresa Knapp Gordon, left and state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, speak at a news conference on Monday announcing a one-day strike in the Little Rock School District on Thursday. - Photo by Josh Snyder

Educators at public schools in Little Rock are planning a one-day strike on Thursday, the Little Rock Education Association and a community group announced on Monday.

Organizers said they want to district to be immediately returned to full local control. The district has been under the control of the state since Jan. 28, 2015, when it removed the elected school board and placed the superintendent under state authority.

In October, the Arkansas Board of Education approved a draft plan for "reconstituting" the 23,000-student district that calls in part for an election of nine local school board members in November 2020, with limited authority. The Education Board also directed the Little Rock district to end its decades-old recognition of the Little Rock Education Association employee union.

Teachers and support staff are now working without a contract and without the ability to negotiate one.

"As educators, we would rather be in our classrooms with our students — not on a picket line," association president Teresa Knapp Gordon said in a statement. "However, this community and the passionate, dedicated educators of this district will do what is necessary to protect the futures of our students."

The strike was announced by the association and #OneLRSD, a coalition that advocates for local control of the district.

Little Rock School District leaders have said previously that schools would remain open if a teacher strike occurred. A spokeswoman for the district didn't immediately return a message seeking comment on Monday.

Gordon did not say whether educators would return to work Friday if their demands aren’t met.

“All options are on the table at this point,” she said.

The Little Rock Education Association last week organized "walk-ins" involving teachers, students and parents at public schools throughout the state-run Little Rock School District as a show of solidarity.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details. This story was originally published at 10:11 a.m.

