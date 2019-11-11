TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Oct. 7-11, 2019. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

The prices of these houses, calculated from the clerk’s public records,

[Gallery not loading above? Click here to see it » https://www.arkansasonline.com/galleries/27678/album/]