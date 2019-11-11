Visiting Falcons stun first-place Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (right) grimaces after being brought to the ground by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in the first half Sunday in New Orleans. Brees was sacked six times as the Falcons won 26-9 to end their six-game slide and the Saints’ six-game winning streak.

NEW ORLEANS -- Grady Jarrett and an unusually menacing Atlanta Falcons defensive front repeatedly pulled Drew Brees to the Superdome turf and proved New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton right.

The records really didn't matter in this matchup of NFC South Division rivals -- as Payton had insisted days earlier.

Sacking Brees six times and holding New Orleans without a touchdown, the Falcons ended their six-game slide with a 26-9 victory over the Saints on Sunday that ended New Orleans' six-game winning streak.

"It felt really good and encouraging and motivating," said Jarrett, who had a team-leading 2 ½ sacks. "It was like you want to get more and more, you know? So we've got to build off of this performance, definitely."

It was a stunning improvement for a Falcons' defense that came in with an NFL low-seven sacks. It happened against a Saints offensive line that had allowed 12 sacks through their first eight games.

"We didn't play well enough to win today, really, against anybody," Payton said.

Matt Ryan, returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in the game before the Falcons' Week 9 bye, was 20 of 35 for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"Winning is always a good tonic, regardless of how the season is going," Ryan said. "Obviously, our backs are against a wall with where we put ourselves at this point in the season. I'm proud of the way that we've taken that first step."

Ryan's first touchdown went for 8 yards to tight end Austin Hooper in the second quarter and his second to running back Brian Hill in the fourth quarter to put Atlanta (2-7) in front 20-9.

That was more than enough with the Falcons' defense frustrating first-place New Orleans (7-2) throughout.

"For them to hold a really good New Orleans offense to just three field goals is impressive," Ryan said. "A good team effort across the board and certainly one we needed."

Defensive end Vic Beasley Jr. had 1 ½ sacks. Fellow end Adrian Clayborn and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell each had one.

The Saints had not been held without a touchdown at home with Brees running the offense since the record-setting QB joined New Orleans in 2006. But it was the second time this season the Saints had not found the end zone at home -- the first a 12-10 victory over Dallas with backup Teddy Bridgewater filling in for a then-injured Brees.

"They played better than us," Payton said. "This league is too good week-to-week where you can go in and not be focused and ready."

Atlanta's defensive dominance came in the first game since Coach Dan Quinn re-assigned assistant coach Raheem Morris from receivers to the secondary.

Quinn was struck by how good the coverage was, giving pass-rushers more time to get to Brees.

"For the guys to work in concert together -- communication, technique -- I thought that was a real big piece and one of the topics we were going into the game wanting to measure," Quinn said.

