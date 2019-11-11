Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Oct. 4
Del Rey Produce
1229 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Packaged cheese was not labeled in accordance with standards of identity.
Noncritical violations: None
Impact Nutrition
1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 1A, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Food utensils were not stored properly between uses.
Shiloh Express
3427 S. Thompson, Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Glue paper for insects is located above a table in food preparation area.
Oct. 7
AQ Chicken House
1207 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Fried chicken was not at 135 degrees or higher in hot holding.
Noncritical violations: The plumbing to one handwashing sink needs to be repaired. Several areas in the food preparation and dry storage needed to be repaired and cleaned.
Cotton Patch Cafe
4101 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Food in the top of the salad cold holding units was at 50 degrees.
Noncritical violations: None
John Tyson Elementary
1967 Chapman Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: The water was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation.
Noncritical violations: None
Kosmo's Greekafe
2136 N. College, Fayetteville
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes.
Noncritical violations: None
La Chispa Del Sabor
701 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Food was not date-marked as needed.
Noncritical violations: None
Lifesource International Inc.
602 S. School Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Cooked ham was not marked with a discard date. Cooked sausage gravy date was held past its discard date.
Noncritical violations: Several light bulbs/ballasts in food preparation area need to be replaced, previous issue.
Root Elementary School
1529 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The bottom edge around the mechanical ventilation hood needs repair, previous issue.
Sammich Love
107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Napkins were being used to dry hands. The surface of a handwashing sink needs cleaning. There is no mop sink available. The current retail food permit was not posted.
Tacos 4 Life
1572 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a ring that is not a plain band, and two managers were wearing wristwatches while preparing food.
Oct. 8
Catfish Hole
4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: There was no sanitizer in a dishwashing machine.
Noncritical violations: None
Children's World
206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Small area of the wall in the dishwashing area needs repair.
China Cafe
2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.
Lonestar Nutrition
2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite B1, Springdale
Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer was not available at the time of inspection.
Noncritical violations: Test strips not available at the time of inspection.
Southwest Junior High School
1807 Princeton Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: The dishwasher was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation.
Noncritical violations: None
St. John's Lutheran Child Care
2730 E. Township Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a wristwatch.
White Oak Station
2584 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The person in charge was not on site at the time of inspection. Food employees were washing their hands at the three compartment sink. Disposable towels were not available at the handwashing sink. A food employee was manually washing and rinsing food storage containers but is failing to chemically sanitize.
Noncritical violations: Containers of raw chicken with no lid were stored on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator; boxes of unopened foam cups were stored on the floor and one of the boxes was wet. The outside garbage dumpster lid was open. Walls in the food preparation areas need repair. The retail food permit was not posted visibly to the customer.
Flash Market
2510 Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Bulk ice scoop is cracked, previous issue. Ownership of the food establishment has changed; it is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.
Mothership
327 E. Emma Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Bucket with chemical sanitizer was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were being stored on the food prep counters. Cooking utensils were being stored in sanitizer solution between uses. A service sink or mop sink is not connected to the plumbing and water supply, repeat violation.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Oct. 4 -- Elkins Football Concession, 349 N. Center, Elkins; Shell Superstop, 2001 N. Center St., Elkins; Tangier Hamza's Mediterranean, 2800 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.
Oct. 7 -- George Elementary School, 2878 S. Powell, Springdale.
Oct. 8 -- Catfish Hole - Mobile, 4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Schlotzsky's, 1919 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club, 3495 E. Goff Farms Road, Fayetteville.
