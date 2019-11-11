Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Oct. 4

Del Rey Produce

1229 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged cheese was not labeled in accordance with standards of identity.

Noncritical violations: None

Impact Nutrition

1364 E. Augustine Lane, Suite 1A, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food utensils were not stored properly between uses.

Shiloh Express

3427 S. Thompson, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Glue paper for insects is located above a table in food preparation area.

Oct. 7

AQ Chicken House

1207 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Fried chicken was not at 135 degrees or higher in hot holding.

Noncritical violations: The plumbing to one handwashing sink needs to be repaired. Several areas in the food preparation and dry storage needed to be repaired and cleaned.

Cotton Patch Cafe

4101 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food in the top of the salad cold holding units was at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

John Tyson Elementary

1967 Chapman Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The water was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation.

Noncritical violations: None

Kosmo's Greekafe

2136 N. College, Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes.

Noncritical violations: None

La Chispa Del Sabor

701 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food was not date-marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Lifesource International Inc.

602 S. School Ave., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cooked ham was not marked with a discard date. Cooked sausage gravy date was held past its discard date.

Noncritical violations: Several light bulbs/ballasts in food preparation area need to be replaced, previous issue.

Root Elementary School

1529 Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The bottom edge around the mechanical ventilation hood needs repair, previous issue.

Sammich Love

107 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Napkins were being used to dry hands. The surface of a handwashing sink needs cleaning. There is no mop sink available. The current retail food permit was not posted.

Tacos 4 Life

1572 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a ring that is not a plain band, and two managers were wearing wristwatches while preparing food.

Oct. 8

Catfish Hole

4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: There was no sanitizer in a dishwashing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

Children's World

206 W. Johnson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small area of the wall in the dishwashing area needs repair.

China Cafe

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 16, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit was expired.

Lonestar Nutrition

2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite B1, Springdale

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer was not available at the time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available at the time of inspection.

Southwest Junior High School

1807 Princeton Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The dishwasher was not reaching the proper temperature for sanitation.

Noncritical violations: None

St. John's Lutheran Child Care

2730 E. Township Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A food employee was wearing a wristwatch.

White Oak Station

2584 N. Gregg Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge was not on site at the time of inspection. Food employees were washing their hands at the three compartment sink. Disposable towels were not available at the handwashing sink. A food employee was manually washing and rinsing food storage containers but is failing to chemically sanitize.

Noncritical violations: Containers of raw chicken with no lid were stored on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator; boxes of unopened foam cups were stored on the floor and one of the boxes was wet. The outside garbage dumpster lid was open. Walls in the food preparation areas need repair. The retail food permit was not posted visibly to the customer.

Flash Market

2510 Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bulk ice scoop is cracked, previous issue. Ownership of the food establishment has changed; it is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.

Mothership

327 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Bucket with chemical sanitizer was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths were being stored on the food prep counters. Cooking utensils were being stored in sanitizer solution between uses. A service sink or mop sink is not connected to the plumbing and water supply, repeat violation.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 4 -- Elkins Football Concession, 349 N. Center, Elkins; Shell Superstop, 2001 N. Center St., Elkins; Tangier Hamza's Mediterranean, 2800 N. College Ave., Fayetteville.

Oct. 7 -- George Elementary School, 2878 S. Powell, Springdale.

Oct. 8 -- Catfish Hole - Mobile, 4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Schlotzsky's, 1919 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club, 3495 E. Goff Farms Road, Fayetteville.

NW News on 11/11/2019