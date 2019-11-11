Police Beat

Assault charge filed over tossed urine

A homeless woman was arrested on accusations that she flung a urine-filled boot at a Jacksonville police officer Saturday, a report stated.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a police officer was dispatched to 103 N. Jeff Davis Ave. and encountered Brittany Tortorich, 35, who was sleeping on the ground, according to Jacksonville police.

Tortorich told the officer she had urinated in her boot and moments later, a lieutenant pulled up in his patrol car, police said. After the lieutenant spoke to Tortorich, she tossed the boot through the driver's side window and struck him, according to the report.

Tortorich was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and held without bail.

Weapon in robbery was bat, report says

Little Rock police arrested a man Sunday morning on allegations that he struck a man with a baseball bat and tried to take his cellphone, according to a report.

Police said that when they searched the suspect, they found a "metal knuckle" tucked inside his pants.

Krisna Clark, 32, was charged with felony battery, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, obstruction and aggravated robbery.

The arrest report stated that Clark struck the man in the back of his head with a metal bat and demanded he hand over his phone.

Clark remains held without bail at the Pulaski County jail.

Cabot man accused of fleeing NLR crash

A Cabot man remains jailed after reportedly fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday night that left a person injured, according to the North Little Rock Police Department.

Kenneth Boyd, 22, was charged with failing to stop after an accident involving injuries, DWI and refusal to submit to a breath test. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

An arrest report stated that Boyd was seen fleeing from a crash that occurred around 8:45 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and East A Avenue.

Police found a man who matched the description of the suspect given to them by a witness, and he was taken back to the scene, where he was given a field-sobriety test, the report stated.

Boyd was taken to a hospital after complaining of knee pain from the crash. After that, he was transported to the jail, police said.

The report did not indicate how serious the injuries were to the other person involved in the crash.

Man faces charges in tire-iron attack

A Little Rock man is accused of knocking his ex-girlfriend unconscious with a tire iron Sunday morning and threatening to kill her.

Randy Cunning, 52, was charged with felony domestic battery, terroristic threatening, failure to relinquish his phone in an emergency and violating a protection order.

The accuser told Little Rock police that Cunning struck her over the head with a "blunt object," at which time she tried to call 911, an arrest report stated. Cunning reportedly took her phone, told her he was going to kill her and struck her again, police said.

Cunning was still wielding the tire iron when police arrived before 12:10 a.m., according to the report.

Police said Cunning has two domestic-battery convictions.

