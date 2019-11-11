GOLF

Maggert holes out for victory

Jeff Maggert holed out from 123 yards for eagle on the third playoff hole Sunday to win the Charles Schwab Cup Championship and hand Scott McCarron the season points title on the PGA Tour Champions. Two holes earlier, Retief Goosen missed a 4-foot birdie putt that would have given him the tournament and the Charles Schwab Cup. Instead, the South African could only watch from the fairway as Maggert’s shot on the par-4 17th landed in front of the pin, bounced once and dropped for a stunning conclusion to the season. Maggert threw both hands up in the air to celebrate. No one was happier than McCarron, who has led the Charles Schwab Cup since April but did not contend in any of the three postseason events. McCarron tied for 27th in the final event at Phoenix Country Club, opening the door for others to claim the $1 million bonus. Bernhard Langer got in the mix for another title with a hole-in-one on the eighth hole, only for his putter to go cold. Maggert, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, pulled his drive into the trees on the par-5 18th and had to lay up. He hit wedge to 8 feet and made the birdie putt for a 66 to force the playoff. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) finished tied for 21st and won $27,500.

Hatton wins in record playoff

Tyrrell Hatton of England won the Turkish Airlines Open after a record-tying six-man playoff that ended on the fourth extra hole under the floodlights. Hatton outlasted Matthias Schwab with a par on the fourth extra hole when the Austrian missed a short putt. Hat-ton, who won his fourth career title, closed with a 5-under 67 and joined the playoff with Schwab (70), Kurt Kitayama (64), Victor Perez (65), Benjamin Hebert (67) and Erik Van Rooyen (65). They finished at 20-under 268. Van Rooyen was the first eliminated with a bogey on the par-5 18th hole. Hatton was in trouble until chipping for birdie, matched by Kitayama in the first threesome.

Suzuki closes strong

Ai Suzuki closed with a 5-under 67 for a three-shot victory in the Toto Japan Classic, her first LPGA Tour title. Suzuki played bogey-free in the final round and finished with a birdie on the par-5 closing hole at Seta Golf Course to finish at 17-under 199 and win by three over Hyo Joo Kim (66). Suzuki is the second consecutive Japanese winner following Nasa Hataoka. Minjee Lee finished in third place at 11-under 205 after shooting a 68 in the final event of the LPGA Tour’s Asia Swing. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) finished in a tie for sixth place at 9 under.

HOCKEY

Comments draw apology

A Canadian broadcast company has apologized for hockey commentator Don Cherry’s remarks about what he believes are new immigrants not honoring the country’s fallen soldiers. The 85-year-old Cherry, who has been criticized in the past for his outspoken conservative politics, seemed to single out new immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario, where he lives, for not honoring Canada’s veterans and dead soldiers. He said he didn’t see immigrants wearing poppies to honor the country’s fallen on Remembrance Day, which will be observed today. “You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said Saturday night’s Coach’s Corner segment, broadcast on Sportsnet. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.” Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley apologized for Cherry’s comments in a statement Sunday. “Don’s discriminatory comments are offensive and they do not represent our values and what we stand for as a network,” Yabsley said.

TENNIS

Thiem handles Federer

Dominic Thiem keeps getting the best of Roger Federer. Thiem beat Federer 7-5, 7-5 Sunday in their opening match at the ATP Finals for his fifth victory in seven meetings with the Swiss great — and third consecutive this year. Thiem broke in the opening game of the match and again for a 6-5 lead in the first set after Federer had leveled at 2-2. The second set went with serve until Thiem broke at love for another 6-5 lead. Federer, a record six-time champion at the ATP Finals, then missed two break points in the next game before netting a backhand return on Thiem’s second match point. Thiem also beat Federer at the Madrid Masters and in the Indian Wells final this year, but lost to him in the group stage at last year’s ATP Finals. Novak Djokovic had a much easier start to the tournament, easing past Matteo Berrettini 6-2, 6-1 in their first round-robin match. Leading 4-0 in the second set against the Italian, Djokovic hit a backhand wide to concede a break to the Italian, and then angrily turned toward his player’s box and shouted out his frustration. It was a clear sign that even at the end of another grueling season, Djokovic won’t tolerate any dips in his game as he pursues a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title. “There’s no other reasonable explanation [to that reaction] than trying to play as perfect as possible,” Djokovic said. “But I guess that’s me, you know.”

BASKETBALL

Heat suspend Waiters 10 games

MIAMI — Dion Waiters has been handed a 10-game suspension by the Miami Heat, with the team citing conduct detrimental to the team as the reason for his second banishment of the season.

The suspension was announced Sunday. It comes three days after Waiters, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter, was treated for a medical emergency that started on the Heat charter flight Thursday night from Phoenix to Los Angeles.

Waiters, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor the player has confirmed details publicly, ingested at least one cannabis-infused edible and had a reaction serious enough that medical attention was required when the plane landed in Los Angeles.

Waiters was also suspended for Miami’s season opener after a series of incidents in the preseason and conflicts with Coach Erik Spoelstra. He has not appeared in any of the nine Heat games so far this season.

The 10-game suspension, which will likely cost Waiters at least $834,483 in salary, began with Miami’s loss at the Lakers on Friday. The earliest he could return to Miami’s lineup would be Dec. 1, when the Heat visit Brooklyn. But that would seem most unlikely, and Waiters’ future with the franchise is in serious doubt.

Waiters is in his fourth Heat season, the on-court portion of that best remembered by his game-winning 3-pointer to beat Golden State 105-102 on Jan. 23, 2017 — part of Miami’s 30-11 finish that season after an 11-30 start.

He was rewarded that summer with a four-year contract worth $47.3 million, plus about $5 million more in possible incentives for playing a certain number of games.