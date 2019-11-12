Follow live: Arkansas hosts North Texas

Arkansas 9, North Texas 0 - 11:51 left first half

Terrific defensive showing from Arkansas in the first eight minutes. Razorbacks have allowed nothing easy, and North Texas can't find a rhythm offensively. The Mean Green are 0 of 11 from the floor, 0 of 4 from 3-point range and have turned the ball over three times.

The only bucket between the media timeouts was right before the under-12. Arkansas forced UNT into a tough, contested layup at the tail end of the shot clock, Jimmy Whitt rebounded and pushed the ball up the floor to Jeantal Cylla, who cashed in with a layup.

Arkansas 7, North Texas 0 - 15:39 left first half

The Razorbacks are off to another solid start on the defensive end of the floor. Arkansas also holding its own, outside of a few long rebounds, on the glass. Desi Sills has been aggressive on the defensive boards early on.

Mason Jones brought it from the jump again. He hit a long 2 from the left corner for his first score, then hit a 3 from the left wing off the dribble. Adrio Bailey has the Razorbacks' other bucket. Isaiah Joe is 0 of 2 from the floor and missed his first 3 - a catch-and-shoot opportunity in front of the North Texas bench. He is 3 of 10 on catch-and-shoot 3s so far this season.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Desi Sills, Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt and Adrio Bailey.

This group played only 17 offensive possessions together in the season-opening win last week against Rice, but it outscored the Owls 20-9 and operated at a 1.18 point-per-possession clip. They shot 50 percent from beyond the arc and turned the ball over just two times. Defensively, Rice had six turnovers in that span and made only 28.6 percent of its shots inside the arc.

Also interested to find out how Jeantal Cylla plays tonight. He had a so-so debut last week. He was 2 of 7 from the floor, took a couple of ill-advised shots and had a careless turnover in transition. We'll see if he is more sure of himself and makes good, quick decisions with the ball. Adrio Bailey will also be key. He was a score and rebound shy of a double-double against Rice last Tuesday.

North Texas' starters: James Reece, Umoja Gibson, Zachary Simmons, Javion Hamlet and Deng Geu.

Simmons, a 6-10 junior forward, is the go-to guy for North Texas. He scored 14 points on 6 of 8 from the floor in the Mean Green's narrow road loss to VCU last Friday. He also turned the ball over a career-high six times. When on the floor, much of coach Grant McCasland's offense runs through him. When he's not in the lineup, Hamlet tends to run the show. Reece, a 6-4 guard, is also a threat on the perimeter. He was 3 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with nine points against the Rams.