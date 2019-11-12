Sections
Former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg filing in Arkansas for presidential run

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:20 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg files to run for president on Tuesday at the state Capitol. - Photo by Josh Snyder

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York who has been taking steps to run for president as a Democrat, is in Arkansas filing to appear on the ballot.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Bloomberg was filling out the paperwork at the state Capitol on the final day of Arkansas' filing period.

After filing, Bloomberg told reporters doing so “doesn’t mean we’re going to run, but we do that to make sure we’re on the ballot if we do run.”

[Video not loading? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjch5-5jEJc]

He also said he couldn’t give a timeline on when he plans to make a decision regarding a presidential run.

Bloomberg's candidacy has the potential to upend the Democratic race less than three months before primary voting begins. The businessman initially ruled out a 2020 run, but began to reconsider in recent weeks, citing concerns about the ability of the current crop of contenders to defeat President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg himself has called prominent Democrats to alert them to his likely run, and his staff is scrambling to meet fast-approaching primary filing deadlines.

Check back for updates and read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, right, files to run for president on Tuesday at the state Capitol.
The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was originally published at 10:15 a.m.

