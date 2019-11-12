TE Frazier, QB Morris re-open recruitment

Tight end Brandon Frazier and quarterback Chandler Morris announced plans to re-open their recruitment on Tuesday.

Frazier committed to the Razorbacks in May while Morris, the son of former Arkansas coach Chad Morris, committed in June.

They become the sixth and seventh pledges to re-open their recruiting since Morris' dismissal on Sunday.

Frazier, 6-7, 230 of McKinney (Texas) North, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Baylor, Texas Tech, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Nebraska, Minnesota, TCU, SMU, Vanderbilt, Purdue and others.

Morris, 5-10, 172 pounds, of Highland Park in Dallas, had scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Clemson, Kansas State, Auburn, Colorado, Virginia Tech, Kansas and others before choosing Arkansas.

Tight end Allen Horace, 6-5, 242, of Crockett, Texas, receiver Savion Williams, 6-4, 210 of Marshall, Texas, receiver Mason Mangum, 6-0, 175, of Austin Westlake, running back John Gentry, 5-10, 190, of Houston North Shore and athlete Kelvontay Dixon, 6-0, 175, of Carthage, Texas, have also re-opened their recruiting.

Arkansas now has seven commitments in its 2020 class. The early signing period is Dec. 18-20.