Harrison voters reject proposed tax increases

Voters in Harrison rejected two tax increases on Tuesday that would have paid for construction and maintenance of a $39.9 million recreational and aquatic center.

About 60% of voters were against each proposal.

“I think this is done,” said Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson when asked if he would try again to pass the tax increases to fund the community center. “If it was closer we could have but with the margin it is, we have no inspiration to go any further.”

The vote concerning a 0.75% sales tax that would pay for construction of the facility was:

— For 949

— Against 1,623

Jackson said that tax would have sunset when the bonds were paid off.

The vote for a 0.25% sales tax that would have been permanent and would have paid for maintenance and operation of the facility was:

— For 1,003

— Against 1,566

Jackson said that tax would have raised about $1.2 million per year.

Jackson said those are final results.

The proposed facility, designed by ETC Engineers & Architects Inc. of Little Rock, would have included three indoor swimming pools in addition to an outdoor water park.

The center would have had an indoor track, conference rooms, basketball courts, a fitness room and banquet facilities, according to a brochure from the architecture firm.

Jackson said the proposal would also have paid for 3.5 miles of trails and improvements to eight baseball fields.

The city found a site on Gipson Road and has 40 acres there under contract for $545,000, the mayor said.

“The voters of Harrison have spoken and we respect their decision,” said Jackson. “They’ve told us they don’t want to spend the money, at least this amount of money, for a new community center. We’ll take a close look at exactly why they said no and we’ll use this information to continue to work toward making Harrison a great place to work and raise a family.

“While we didn’t achieve the result we had hoped for, we want to thank everyone who helped us on this project, from those who had the vision and the boldness to put it on the table, to all those who worked so hard to help educate our people on the benefits.”