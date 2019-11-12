In House probe, official testified on holdup of aid

WASHINGTON -- A senior Pentagon official testified to impeachment investigators that she was told a "nontraditional" effort to make Ukraine commit to prosecuting anyone involved in U.S. election interference could free nearly $400 million in frozen military aid.

Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defense who oversaw the U.S. military assistance program for Ukraine, told lawmakers in sworn testimony that President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, told her about the effort on or around Aug. 20. Volker, she said, spoke as if he had already asked an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to release a statement disavowing election interference.

A transcript of Cooper's testimony, along with those of State Department officials Catherine Croft and Christopher Anderson, was released Monday by the House Intelligence Committee. Croft and Anderson also are Ukraine specialists.

It was Cooper's "very strong inference" from her conversation with Volker, who has since resigned, that the Ukrainians knew about the hold on the promised military aid long before it became public, she told impeachment investigators. Her impression was reinforced by the fact that Ambassador William Taylor also had sounded "alarm bells ... that there were Ukrainians who knew about this," she said.

Cooper's testimony contradicts one of the key arguments from Trump's defenders, that the administration could not have attempted to coerce Ukraine into any sort of quid pro quo because the Ukrainians had no idea the aid was being withheld.

Cooper's testimony suggests that not only did Ukrainian leaders know the U.S. funds were being held back, but also that it was possible the knowledge was being leveraged by officials in the Trump administration.

"There were two specific things that the Government of Ukraine wanted during this time frame. ... [One was] a hosted visit at the White House. And the other was Ukraine security assistance," the transcript of Cooper's testimony said.

The Pentagon gave its final approval in May for the military aid under its jurisdiction to be sent to Ukraine, Cooper testified. She told investigators that the departments working on Ukraine aid were unified in their view "that this assistance was essential" and in "trying to find ways to engage the president" to free the funding once they realized it had been frozen.

"We didn't want to signal any lack of support" for Ukraine, Cooper said, adding that Pentagon officials worried pulling back on military assistance would send the wrong message to Russia, as Ukraine worked to negotiate a peace agreement to end a yearslong civil war against Russian-backed separatists in its eastern territories.

"If they are seen as weak, and if they are seen as lacking the backing of the United States for their Armed Forces, it makes it much more difficult for them to negotiate a peace on terms that are good for Ukraine," Cooper said in her testimony.

Cooper said she became aware in mid-July that the Office of Management and Budget had frozen Ukraine's security assistance, learning about it initially from National Security Council officials. She sought more details from the National Security Council and State Department, she said, but was unable to get clarification.

The official apportionment notice from the Office of Management and Budget did not arrive until July 25, Cooper testified -- the same day Trump and Zelenskiy spoke by phone. The next day, at a meeting attended by the Office of Management and Budget's national security director Michael Duffey, there was "a sense" among the deputies from the relevant U.S. governmental agencies "that there was not an understanding of how this could legally play out," she testified.

"There were many affirmative statements that the Congress has appropriated this, we need to obligate it," Cooper said of the Ukraine funding, noting there were concerns about a potential violation of the Impoundment Control Act.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, the former Office of Management and Budget director, said publicly last month that the delay in releasing Ukraine's aid was caused in part by the administration's desire to ensure the Zelenskiy government was doing enough to address corruption. This, too, was a break from the other U.S. agencies, according to Cooper. She said the Pentagon didn't do any additional anti-corruption reviews in July, August or September because officials had "affirmed that we believed sufficient progress has been made" in those areas.

The positive impression of Ukraine's anti-corruption work was "unanimous" among the other agencies involved with Ukraine funding, Cooper added, "with the exception of the statements by OMB representatives."

MULVANEY'S CASE

Later Monday, Mulvaney withdrew a last-minute effort to join a lawsuit filed by former national security adviser John Bolton's top deputy, Charles Kupperman.

Mulvaney said he will file his own lawsuit focused on whether senior Trump administration officials must testify in Congress' impeachment inquiry.

Kupperman late last month asked U.S. District Judge Richard Leon of Washington to rule on whether Congress' constitutional impeachment power takes precedence over the White House's claim that current and former top executive branch aides are "absolutely immune" from being compelled to testify, as part of the president's powers.

Kupperman, in a filing earlier Monday, opposed Mulvaney's request to join the case, underscoring internal divisions among Trump's advisers in the probe. Kupperman attorney Charles Cooper, who also represents Bolton, had suggested the same judge consider Mulvaney's claims "in tandem" as a separate, related case.

The motion filed Monday opposing Mulvaney's involvement in the lawsuit advanced an argument that the acting chief of staff may have to testify before House impeachment investigators. It said he appeared "to admit that there was a quid pro quo" before later trying to take back the admission, meaning that he might not have the right to defy a House subpoena since he had already discussed the matter in public.

"Accordingly, there is a serious question as to whether Mulvaney waived the absolute testimonial immunity claimed by the president," the motion said.

In a three-page filing, Mulvaney attorney William Pittard on Monday evening notified Leon that he was withdrawing his request to join Kupperman's case, and that Mulvaney's intent was to pursue "a separate related case."

Bolton and Kupperman have said they are willing to testify if the judge rules in favor of the House, The Washington Post previously reported.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

Meanwhile, both Democrats and Republicans see the televised impeachment hearings starting this week as their first and best opportunity to shape public opinion about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

All three witnesses this week -- the diplomat Taylor, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch -- expressed concerns about Trump's efforts in closed depositions last month.

The Democrats see all three as highly credible, detail-oriented and well positioned to tell their stories to the American people.

"This is a very simple, straightforward act," Rep. Jackie Speier of California, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday. "The president broke the law. He went on a telephone call with the president of Ukraine and said I have a favor, though, and then proceeded to ask for an investigation of his rival."

The House Intelligence Committee is conducting the hearings.

The witnesses have added detail on the circumstances of the July call and have told investigators of concerns swirling in different corners of the administration as Trump and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, pushed for the inquiries into Democratic rival Joe Biden and his family and into a possible Ukrainian role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Taylor and Kent will testify Wednesday, and Yovanovitch will speak Friday. Yovanovitch plays a central role in the inquiry, as her ouster at Trump's direction in May raised questions throughout the U.S. diplomatic community. Taylor was brought in to replace her.

Kent is a senior State Department official overseeing Ukraine. He told investigators that he understood the military aid to be in exchange for the investigations.

Trump has strongly denied any quid pro quo, and he has said none of the diplomats had firsthand knowledge of his thinking.

Republican questioning of the witnesses at the hearings is expected to turn on that point.

None of the witnesses have testified of relevant conversations that they had with Trump, and several of the accounts involve conversations they heard about from other people.

GOP lawmakers have defended the president's words on the July call, which Trump has repeatedly called "perfect." They argue that those words don't explicitly show a quid pro quo.

To make their best case, Republicans have moved one of Trump's top defenders, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, onto the intelligence panel temporarily. One of Jordan's top aides on the oversight panel, Steve Castor, is expected to question the witnesses alongside a top Democratic aide to the intelligence panel, former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman.

Information for this article was contributed by Karoun Demirjian, Elise Viebeck and Spencer S. Hsu of The Washington Post; by Peter Baker of The New York Times; and by Mary Clare Jalonick and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.

A Section on 11/12/2019