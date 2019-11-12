• Robert Rumsby of Fredericksburg, Va., a National Guard sergeant accused of stealing from the National Archives and Records Administration the World War II-era dog tags that belonged to four U.S. airmen killed in plane crashes in 1944, pleaded guilty to theft, federal prosecutors said.

• David Hess, police chief of Roxboro, N.C., said a city fast-food restaurant has fired at least one employee after word spread on social media that a cashier refused to serve an officer who stopped by for a meal.

• Ernest Dodson, a 70-year-old Army veteran, found himself counting cash on Veterans Day after he won more than a quarter of a million dollars in the North Carolina Education Lottery, saying he's going to pay off loans on his car and house, then "get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches."

• Gregory Sapp, 53, was charged with illegally discharging a weapon and reckless endangerment after he shot a black bear six times on a second-floor breezeway at a motel in Gatlinburg, Tenn., telling police it had made an "aggressive move" toward him.

• Xavier Keeley, a 37-year-old homeless man in Albany, Ga., faces a murder charge after being accused of strangling a woman to death outside a downtown bus station, police said.

• James Boyce, 46, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., suffered a "substantial" bite to his leg when he was attacked by a 10-foot-long alligator while hog hunting, state wildlife officials said, resulting in his being airlifted to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

• Steve Foster, 31, who was led away in handcuffs and cited by police for violating rules by eating a breakfast sandwich while standing at a commuter train platform in the San Francisco Bay Area, received an apology from the transit system's general manager, who said he was "disappointed how the situation unfolded."

• Adolfo "Flaco" Mitchell, 34, of Guyton, Ga., the owner of an east coast chain of taco restaurants who is accused by police of running a side business that distributed methamphetamine in several states, was indicted on drug-trafficking charges.

• Brandon Lancaster, 29, of Greenwood, Miss., who spent 15 months in jail while awaiting trial on bank robbery charges, was released after a judge determined that the FBI had failed to present the case several times to a grand jury, violating Lancaster's right to a speedy trial.

