Today at 2:38 a.m. | Updated November 12, 2019 at 2:38 a.m.

Robert Rumsby of Fredericksburg, Va., a National Guard sergeant accused of stealing from the National Archives and Records Administration the World War II-era dog tags that belonged to four U.S. airmen killed in plane crashes in 1944, pleaded guilty to theft, federal prosecutors said.

David Hess, police chief of Roxboro, N.C., said a city fast-food restaurant has fired at least one employee after word spread on social media that a cashier refused to serve an officer who stopped by for a meal.

Ernest Dodson, a 70-year-old Army veteran, found himself counting cash on Veterans Day after he won more than a quarter of a million dollars in the North Carolina Education Lottery, saying he's going to pay off loans on his car and house, then "get a bigger TV so I can watch my favorite wrestling matches."

Gregory Sapp, 53, was charged with illegally discharging a weapon and reckless endangerment after he shot a black bear six times on a second-floor breezeway at a motel in Gatlinburg, Tenn., telling police it had made an "aggressive move" toward him.

Xavier Keeley, a 37-year-old homeless man in Albany, Ga., faces a murder charge after being accused of strangling a woman to death outside a downtown bus station, police said.

James Boyce, 46, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., suffered a "substantial" bite to his leg when he was attacked by a 10-foot-long alligator while hog hunting, state wildlife officials said, resulting in his being airlifted to a hospital where he was in stable condition.

Steve Foster, 31, who was led away in handcuffs and cited by police for violating rules by eating a breakfast sandwich while standing at a commuter train platform in the San Francisco Bay Area, received an apology from the transit system's general manager, who said he was "disappointed how the situation unfolded."

Adolfo "Flaco" Mitchell, 34, of Guyton, Ga., the owner of an east coast chain of taco restaurants who is accused by police of running a side business that distributed methamphetamine in several states, was indicted on drug-trafficking charges.

Brandon Lancaster, 29, of Greenwood, Miss., who spent 15 months in jail while awaiting trial on bank robbery charges, was released after a judge determined that the FBI had failed to present the case several times to a grand jury, violating Lancaster's right to a speedy trial.

A Section on 11/12/2019

