Interim executive director chosen to head Little Rock's Clinton National Airport

The Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon to name Bryan Malinowski as the next executive director at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field.

Malinowski, 49, has been working as interim executive director at the state's largest airport since Ron Mathieu departed in June to take the top job at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama.

The commissioners selected Malinowski over finalists Martha Hernandez, an assistant vice president at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and Craig Williams, former director at Bishop Airport in Flint, Mich.

The three candidates were recommended by ADK Consulting and Executive Search of Atlantic Beach, Fla., from among 40 people who applied to be executive director at Arkansas’ largest airport, said commission Chairman Jesse Mason has said.

Malinowski has nearly 25 years of experience as an airport executive, the last 11 years at Clinton National. He started at the airport in March 2008 as its properties, planning and development director. He became deputy executive director a year later. Previous work experience includes executive positions at Fort Lauderdale International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas; and Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, Pa.

He has a bachelor of science degree in aviation management and flight technology from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Fla.

Malinowski also has experience in the cockpit: He is a certified flight instructor and holds a commercial pilot certificate. He also has ratings to fly multiengine aircraft and on instruments only.

Mathieu announced his departure less than two months after the commission gave him a favorable annual review and a 3% raise to boost his annual base salary to $235,994.65, not including a bonus and contributions to retirement accounts. His base annual salary at the Birmingham airport is $300,000.

Clinton National had 2.1 million passengers go through its gates in 2018, a 5.5% rise over the previous year. The airport has a $34.9 million annual operating budget and employs more than 150 people.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.