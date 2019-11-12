The World in Brief

A protester with a prosthetic leg prepares to throw a stone during clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters, in downtown Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Iraqi cleric backs U.N. peace plan

BAGHDAD -- Iraq's most powerful Shiite religious leader said Monday that he backs a U.N. roadmap aimed at meeting the demands of anti-government protesters who have been rallying in recent weeks despite a bloody crackdown by security forces, but he expressed concern that political parties would not carry them out.

At least 12 protesters were wounded in new confrontations with security forces in and around central Baghdad's Khilani Square. Most were hit directly with tear gas canisters, according to security and hospital officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Four others were killed overnight in clashes in a southern city, raising the death toll from the confrontations to 320 since the protests began last month.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani said he welcomed the proposals announced by the U.N. in a bid to end the unrest, according to a statement from his office.

But he said he was concerned that political parties "do not have sufficient seriousness to implement any true reform." If they do not, he said, a "new approach" was needed.

The U.N. plan calls for a series of ambitious short- and long-term measures focusing on electoral, security and constitutional changes.

Israeli Gaza strike kills militant chief

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza early today in a resumption of pinpointed targeting.

Minutes after the Iranian-backed group confirmed the death of the commander, Bahaa Abu el-Atta, at dawn, barrages of rockets were heard being fired toward southern Israel from Gaza.

The Islamic Jihad said Abu el-Atta, 42, was undergoing "a heroic act" when he was assassinated. It did not elaborate, but it vowed revenge.

Gaza's Health Ministry said a man and a woman were killed in an airstrike at a house and that two other people were wounded.

The airstrike damaged half of the second floor and most of the third floor of a house in the Shejaeya neighborhood east of the city.

In a statement, the Israeli military said Abu el-Atta was responsible for recent rocket attacks against southern Israel communities, instructed by Tehran. It added that his "next attack was imminent."

However, Israel often says Hamas, the larger militant group controlling Gaza, is responsible for any fire emanating from the enclave.

Hamas took over Gaza by force in 2007 from the internationally backed Palestinian Authority. Israel and Gaza militants have fought three wars, with the third in 2014.

Syrian aid group's founder found dead

ISTANBUL -- A former British army officer who helped found the White Helmets volunteer organization in Syria was found dead in Istanbul early Monday, Turkish officials and the group said. The cause of death was under investigation.

James Le Mesurier's body was found near his home in the Beyoglu district by worshippers on their way to a mosque, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

The Istanbul governor's office said "comprehensive administrative and judicial investigations" had been initiated into Le Mesurier's death.

Anadolu said police believe he may have fallen to his death.

Le Mesurier was the founder and CEO of May Day Rescue, which founded and trained the White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defense, a group of local humanitarian volunteers. He was 48 and had moved to Turkey with his wife four years ago, Anadolu said.

In New York, Karen Pierce, Britain's ambassador to the U.N., paid tribute to Le Mesurier, calling him a "true hero" and a "real humanitarian."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

