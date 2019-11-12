The Nation in Brief

Derek Ford places Christmas wreaths Monday around the out- side of a hotel property in Owensboro, Ky.

Ex-president, 95, scheduled for surgery

ATLANTA -- Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital Monday evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by bleeding as a result his recent falls, his spokeswoman said.

The procedure is scheduled for this morning at Emory University Hospital, Deanna Congileo said in a statement.

Carter, 95, has fallen at least three times this year, and the first incident in the spring required hip replacement surgery. He traveled to Nashville, Tenn., and helped build a Habitat for Humanity home after getting 14 stitches after a fall on Oct. 6. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21. He received a cancer diagnosis in 2015 but survived and has since said he is cancer-free.

Rev. Tony Lowden, Carter's pastor, said the ex-president was hospitalized Monday on what he called "a rough day."

Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him, Congileo said.

Lawmaker King won't seek 15th term

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Peter King, a moderate Republican who has represented a Long Island congressional district for nearly 30 years, announced Monday that he won't seek reelection, enhancing Democrats' chances to grab yet another suburban House seat as they defend their majority in 2020.

The 14-term congressman, 75, said in a Facebook post that he's retiring because he wants "flexibility to spend more time" with his children and grandchildren "after 28 years of spending 4 days a week in Washington, D.C."

King, a former chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has cultivated a reputation for bipartisanship while maintaining a hard line on immigration and crime. He is the longest-serving Republican member of New York's congressional delegation, and he's known to be among the most pragmatic members of his party.

King has said he will oppose Democratic efforts to impeach President Donald Trump. The lawmaker also opposed Bill Clinton's impeachment in 1998.

King won reelection in 2018 by just 6 percentage points. His district includes once-reliably GOP territory in southwestern Suffolk County and a portion of Nassau County, about an hour's drive east of Manhattan. The district went narrowly for Trump in 2016.

With King's announcement, 20 House Republicans have declared they will not seek reelection. Three other GOP lawmakers have resigned and already left Congress. By comparison, eight Democrats have announced they will not seek reelection.

Judge: University flouted records law

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A judge has found that the University of Missouri knowingly violated the state's open-records law by overestimating the cost to provide to an animal-rights group the records of dogs and cats used in research.

Boone County Judge Jeff Harris sided Friday with Animal Rescue, Media & Education, also known as the Beagle Freedom Project, which was initially told it would cost $82,000 to get records for 179 animals used in university research. The group sued in 2016, alleging that the cost was so high that it effectively prevented the public from accessing information.

"Defendants' cost estimate was contrary to the dual objectives of liberal construction and lowest cost mandated by the Open Records Act," Harris wrote. "After hearing the evidence, the court finds that there is nothing so complex, unique or burdensome about the information sought that would require a requestor to pay in excess of $450 to just to get the records for a single dog or cat."

In his ruling, Harris ordered the university to pay a $1,000 fine and the attorneys' fees, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported. The ruling doesn't direct the university to provide the records to the group at a particular cost.

The university said in a statement that it was "committed to being transparent" and was considering its next steps.

Inmate set for firing squad dies in prison

SALT LAKE CITY -- A Utah death-row inmate whose double-murder case was featured in the book Under the Banner of Heaven and who was nearing execution by firing squad has died of natural causes, prison officials said Monday.

Ron Lafferty, 78, died at the state prison in Draper, Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kaitlin Felsted said in a statement.

His case became well known from Jon Krakauer's 2003 book about radical offshoots of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Lafferty was convicted in the 1984 slayings of his sister-in-law and her baby daughter, which he carried out with his brother. He claimed he received a revelation from God to kill the two because of the sister-in-law's resistance to his fundamentalist beliefs in polygamy.

The state attorney general's office had predicted he would have been executed sometime in 2020, becoming the first American executed by firing squad in about a decade, after a court rejected his latest appeal in August.

The last time a firing squad was used for an execution in the U.S. was in 2010.

