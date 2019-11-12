LR shooting injures man, 3 children

Three children and a man were hurt in a Sunday shooting in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. Sunday to West 12th Street to reports of a shooting, according to a police report.

Those on scene told police they were filming a music video while children played nearby. They noticed a blue truck or SUV continuing to circle the block.

It eventually parked across the street, the witnesses said, and a masked gunman got out and started shooting "what looked like a shotgun or long rifle," according to the report.

Witnesses said an unknown number of people from inside the vehicle also started shooting.

Police found a 12-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. The child was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police also learned three others with injuries had already been driven to the hospital: a 12-year-old shot in the shoulder, a 13-year-old shot in the leg, and a 30-year-old, Phillip Smith, who suffered a gunshot wound in an arm.

Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Monday that all are in stable condition.

Metro on 11/12/2019