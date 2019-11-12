Lunney's passion stands out in transition

In a 20-minute news conference, interim Coach Barry Lunney Jr. showed more passion and pride for the Arkansas Razorbacks than Chad Morris did in almost two years.

That's not meant as a criticism of Morris.

Morris is an introvert in an extrovert's world.

Morris was late for every postgame news conference because he made notes of what to say instead of speaking from the heart. He just wasn't a great communicator.

At least not on a stage as big as the University of Arkansas in the SEC.

Morris was a husband, father and man of God, but he never fit the UA.

He never should have been hired, but then again an interim athletic director never should have been allowed to hire a head coach for any sport, let alone football, the primary breadwinner.

Morris and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek apparently parted on good terms. Morris will be paid for the next four years, unless he gets another job.

And he will, maybe as an offensive coordinator at a major school or as a head coach at a smaller program.

During the news conference, Yurachek confirmed what everyone saw the past four games: The Razorbacks were regressing.

Yurachek explained the process he went through, and that he had warned Morris after the Mississippi State game that the Western Kentucky game was huge.

It was after the 45-19 loss to the Hilltoppers that Yurachek went to Chancellor Joe Steinmetz with the recommendation of termination. Steinmetz, UA System President Donald Bobbitt and John Goodson, chairman of the board of trustees, signed off on it.

Lunney was the right choice to fill in as an interim. He recalled that as a freshman quarterback for the Razorbacks, he watched Jack Crowe get fired after one game. Joe Kines became the interim coach.

He remembers what that felt like as a player. He gets what the current team is feeling.

Lunney confirmed what Yurachek had said: At halftime of the Kentucky game, something changed.

Neither came right out and said it, but Morris lost the locker room, which was inevitable since he had begun to blame the players for losses.

It seems Lunney is out to change the environment in hopes the players will play "with great resolve and character."

Watching the news conference that was broadcast live on TV as well as 103.7-FM, The Buzz, it was obvious Lunney is a much better communicator than Morris.

As a Razorback quarterback, he was always a great quote, even after throwing interceptions.

Once the news conference was finished, it was all business for Lunney, who said he already has spoken to his father, a Hall of Fame high school coach in Arkansas.

Yurachek kept his cards close to his vest about the search for a new coach. At least this time, a full-time athletic director with years of experience is in charge.

His first big hire at Arkansas was Eric Musselman as men's basketball coach, and that's a winner thus far with the fans. Yurachek also kept the waters smooth in the days after the firing of Mike Anderson.

Yurachek said he personally would be conducting the search for a new football coach.

It is highly doubtful he will be talked into hiring someone by an agent, which is what happened when Morris was hired.

Monday's news conference was not too revealing, but it was refreshing to hear Lunney's passion for the Razorbacks.

Obviously, he would like to be considered for the head coaching job. But as he said, right now he's focused on the players and getting ready for two football games.

