Northwest Arkansas man accused of stealing police car after house burns

NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF A fire damaged the home at 520 Spring St. in Rogers early Tuesday morning. Police later arrested the home's occupant in connection with a stolen police car.

BENTONVILLE — A Rogers man was arrested Tuesday in connection with stealing a police vehicle.

Police were assisting firefighters at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday with a house fire at 520 Spring St., said Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Coby Hurst, who lived in the house, was taken to the police department to await assistance from the Red Cross, Foster said.

Hurst and an officer were walking into the department when Hurst turned around, ran back outside, jumped into the police vehicle, and drove off at a high rate of speed, Foster said.

Hurst drove down New Hope Road then north on Interstate 49, Foster said. Rogers police officers and Benton County sheriff's deputies pursued Hurst, who was stopped in Bella Vista.

Foster said the incident is under investigation.