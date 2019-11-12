NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The water is cooling down, but the lake level isn't going down. Fishing is good in the high, cooler water.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting spinner baits. Fish them around bushes and deeper along rocky banks. Jig and pigs or plastic worms are also good bass lures. Try top-water lures early.

Crappie are suspended around docks. Fish with minnows or jigs 5 to 10 feet deep in water that's 25 to 30 feet deep.

Striped bass are biting shad or brood minnows from Rocky Branch park to the dam. Walleye fishing is slow.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at the Beaver Dam Store said power generation is taking place 24 hours a day, creating high water conditions for trout fishing.

The top lures are small spoons or size 7 countdown Rapalas. Small jigs are working. Good colors include olive, white or brown-orange.

Fly fishing for trout is difficult in the high, flowing water. Try size 16 midges or 1/125th ounce micro jigs.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said white bass can be caught from the public fishing dock with chartreuse jigs.

Crappie are biting minnows or jigs 8 to 14 feet deep. Pink is a good jig color. Fish near brush piles that have been placed in a line between the intake tower and the boat ramp.

Try square-billed crank baits or spinner baits for black bass.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting minnows or jigs by the old bridge 8 to 10 feet deep. Use cut bait or stink bait to catch catfish. Bluegill and bass fishing are slow.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said black bass are biting jig and pigs around docks at all Bella Vista lakes. Bluegill fishing is fair with worms or crickets fished 15 feet deep around brush.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing has slowed because of a lack of hot water discharge from the Flint Creek Power Plant. Try fishing for black bass with plastic worms, but work them slowly.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie at Lake Eucha with minnows or jigs 20 feet deep. Try for black bass with jerk baits, jig and pigs or Alabama rigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service recommends fishing for black bass with small jig and pigs 5 to 20 feet deep along gravel points mixed with rock. A small plastic worm on a drop-shot rig is working 35 to 45 feet deep.

In the James River arm, try square-billed crank baits, spinner baits and spider jigs. Work them parallel to steep banks.

Sports on 11/12/2019