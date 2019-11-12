NWA outdoor events

Tour visits stream bank work

The Illinois River Watershed Partnership will host a free stream bank restoration tour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

A classroom presentation by experts on stream work begins at 9 a.m. at the partnership learning center in downtown Cave Springs. After lunch, which is provided, the group will visit three stream restoration sites. Two are complete and one is nearly complete.

For details contact Stephanie Burchfield, Stephanie@irwp.org, 479-215-6623.

Hike circles Lake Wilson

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the 4-mile Joe Clark Trail at Lake Wilson in Fayetteville on Thursday.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested may contact Bev Munstermann, 479-721-2193, munster@olemac.net, for details.

Park hosts Dutch oven cooks

A Dutch oven cooking workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Cost is $50 for a couple or $30 for an individual. The fee includes use of a Dutch oven, instruction and a Dutch-oven recipe book to take home. Students will prepare a variety of dishes and enjoy a Dutch oven meal at the end of the workshop.

Register by Thursday at the visitor center, or call 479-789-5000.

Walkers identify trees

Sugar Creek chapter of the Ozark Society will host a "Forest Forensics" program and walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in Bentonville.

Dr. Fred Paillet starts the event at 1 p.m. with a tree identification talk at the Lodge at Legacy Village, 601 N.E. Greenwood Way in Bentonville, just east of the Scott Family Amazeum.

A walk to identify various tree species will follow at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Parking is available in the upper lot at Crystal Bridges where the walk will end.

Kessler Trail Run set

The seventh annual Mt. Kessler Trail Run is at 9 a.m. on Nov. 23 at the Rock City section of Mt. Kessler Park in Fayetteville.

Routes of 10 or 20 kilometers are available. Entry fee is $40. The run benefits the Fayetteville Natural Heritage Association community conservation projects.

Register at fayettevillenatural.org/kesslertrailrun. For details contact Dana Smith, 501-454-8030 or kesslertrailrun@gmail.com

Runners tackle turkey trot

The 10th annual Don Gammie Turkey Trot trail run is at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day, at Lake Leatherwood City Park in Eureka Springs.

Trail runs of 5 kilometers or 1 mile are available. Entry fee is $25. The event benefits the Grassy Knob Volunteer Fire Department auxiliary. Register at turkeytrotar.com.

