Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Lock to practice

Drew Lock will get the chance to salvage his rookie season in Denver and show Broncos General Manager John Elway his next quarterback won't be found on a college campus or in the NFL's bargain bin. Coach Vic Fangio said Lock will return to practice today, nearly three months after he sprained his right thumb in the preseason against the 49ers and landed on injured reserve to start the season. Lock's return starts a 21-day clock in which the Broncos will have to decide whether to bring him off IR or leave him on, ending their hopes of evaluating the second-round pick from Missouri in a regular-season game this year. The priority for the Broncos (3-6) this week, however, is preparing quarterback Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) for his first career road start Sunday at Minnesota (7-3). So Allen, the 27-year-old waiver wire pickup from the Rams who beat Cleveland in his NFL debut two weeks ago, will get the majority of snaps with the starters this week. Fangio said no decision has been made whether to bring back Lock down the stretch.

Redskins turn to Haskins

The Washington Redskins have named rookie Dwayne Haskins their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Interim Coach Bill Callahan announced the move Monday with Washington returning from its bye week. Haskins is set to make his second NFL start Sunday against the New York Jets. The 15th overall pick out of Ohio State is 27 of 44 for 284 yards with no touchdowns and 4 interceptions in three appearances. Callahan said veteran Case Keenum, who started seven of the Redskins' first nine games, will back up Haskins. Colt McCoy will serve as the third quarterback. Haskins takes over for a 1-8 team that has so far beaten only the Miami Dolphins.

Guard gets biggest deal

The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday signed offensive guard Brandon Brooks to a four-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. The deal is worth $56.2 million, with $30 million guaranteed, according to Brooks' representation, Athletes First. It will last through 2024. His average salary in new money is $14.05 million per year, slightly ahead of Cowboys guard Zach Martin's annual salary of $14 million. Brooks made a full recovery from a torn Achilles in just nine months. He suffered the injury against the Saints on Jan. 13, but was in the lineup for the Eagles' season opener against Washington on Sept. 8. He has been dominant this season, with Pro Football Focus ranking him No. 1 at his position.

Army assistant honored

Army assistant football coach Mike Viti is the winner of the Armed Forces Merit Award. The award began in 2012 to honor an individual or group in football. Viti was selected on Veterans Day by a seven-person committee made up of Football Writers' Association of America members and Armed Forces Bowl officials. Viti is in his fourth season as an assistant at his alma mater. He co-founded and directs the nonprofit Legacies Alive, whose goal is to support Gold Star families, those families that have lost a member in military service. A fullback primarily used as a blocker, Viti played for Army from 2004-07 and was a team captain. He served in combat in Afghanistan and earned a bronze star. After retiring from the military as a captain, Viti made a 4,400-mile (7,100 kilometers) cross-country trek in 2014 dubbed Mike's Hike for Heroes. He walked 1 kilometer for every service member killed in action during the global war on terror, finishing at the Army-Navy game in Baltimore.

TENNIS

Zverev beats Nadal

Defending champion Alexander Zverev pulled off another big win at the ATP Finals, beating top-ranked Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4 Monday in London for his first career victory over the Spaniard. Nadal had a 5-0 record against Zverev but had an uncharacteristically mistake-filled performance at the O2 Arena. In his first match since pulling out of the Paris Masters semifinals with an abdominal injury just nine days ago, Nadal dropped his serve three straight times, didn't force a single break point, and his normally powerful forehand was responsible for more than four times as many unforced errors (13) as winners (3). The whole thing was over in just 83 minutes. Earlier, Stefanos Tsitsipas earned his first career win over Daniil Medvedev, winning 7-6 (5), 6-4. Today, Roger Federer faces Matteo Berrettini and Novak Djokovic takes on Dominic Thiem.

BASKETBALL

Hayward has surgery

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had surgery on his broken left hand, a move that is expected to keep him out for about six weeks. The team sent out a release late in the first quarter of Monday's game against Dallas that Hayward had successful surgery "to repair a fourth metacarpal fracture in his left hand." Hayward broke his hand in a collision with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the second quarter of Saturday night's game in San Antonio. He left the game and did not return. Hayward, 29, missed all but five minutes of the 2017-18 season after breaking his leg in the first quarter of the opener against Cleveland. Hayward returned last season and played in 72 games, most of them off the bench, and averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds -- far short of his numbers before the injury. He had been closer to his peak performance in the first seven games this season, averaging 19 points, 4 assists and a career-high 7 rebounds before the latest injury.

Middleton sidelined

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to be sidelined for up to a month after suffering a left thigh contusion. Middleton was hurt during Sunday night's 121-119 victory at Oklahoma City. He underwent an MRI and examination Monday by team physician William Raasch that confirmed the injury as a left thigh contusion. The Bucks say Middleton is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks. Middleton has played in 10 games, all starts, for the Bucks this season, averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.8 minutes per game while shooting a career best in field goal percentage (.486).

HOCKEY

Cherry fired

Don Cherry, Canada's opinionated hockey commentator, was fired Monday for calling immigrants "you people" in a TV rant in which he said new immigrants are not honoring the country's fallen soldiers. Rogers Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley announced the decision in a statement after discussions with the 85-year-old broadcaster. "It has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down," Yabsley said. "During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for." Cherry derided immigrants by saying, "You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said Saturday night. "These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price." The tradition of wearing poppies in Canada honors the country's war dead on Remembrance Day, which was observed Monday. Cherry has provided commentary after the first intermission of Hockey Night in Canada for more than three decades. "I know what I said and I meant it. Everybody in Canada should wear a poppy to honor our fallen soldiers," Cherry told the Toronto Sun newspaper Monday. No explanation was provided for his "you people" comment.

