Police shooting sparks Hong Kong mayhem

A protester is detained Monday as rising tensions lead to violent confrontations between Hong Kong police and pro-democracy demonstrators. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/1112protests/.

HONG KONG -- The shooting of a pro-democracy protester by Hong Kong police unleashed a chain of chaotic events on Monday, as thousands of demonstrators clashed with riot police in the city's financial district and violent confrontations broke out at university campuses, plunging the Asian financial hub further into turmoil.

Tensions soared across the city. In the afternoon, police fired tear gas as protesters and office workers packed streets and overpasses in the downtown area. "Disband the police!" many shouted. Protesters threw debris into the road, brought traffic to a halt and set fires. Later, a man was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire.

There had been calls for a general strike on Monday, the latest step in months of anti-government unrest that has convulsed the former British colony and posed a direct challenge to Chinese rule. But the immediate spark for the escalation came when a police officer fired live rounds in the Sai Wan Ho neighborhood early in the day, critically injuring a 21-year-old protester who appeared to be unarmed. Police confirmed that one man had been shot by an officer.

Throughout more than five months of unrest, Beijing has exhorted Hong Kong's leaders to clamp down harder on the dissenters. Hong Kong authorities have obliged with thousands of arrests, draconian new laws, a barrage of tear gas and the detention of pro-democracy lawmakers. A protester died Friday after falling from a parking garage several days earlier as police dispersed demonstrators nearby.

Yet far from blunting the democracy movement, the intensifying crackdown has prompted protesters to adopt more aggressive tactics. With the deeply divided city descending into disorder, there has been no sign that Beijing might change tack or allow the Hong Kong government to offer a political compromise.

[Video not loading above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KitF7Eh7HE]

"Senior officials have issued very draconian comments regarding the promulgation of a national security law and stepping up overall control," said Willy Lam Wo-Lap, a professor of Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "This, together with the death of the student protester last week, is responsible for today's outbreak of disorder."

Student protesters "see no future ahead of them" because of the government's crackdown and refusal to compromise, Lam added. "It seems like Beijing wants to use [the escalating protests] as an excuse to impose tougher measures," he said.

VIDEO OF SHOOTING

On Monday, a widely distributed video shows a police officer shooing away a group of protesters at an intersection, then drawing his gun on a masked protester in a white hooded sweatshirt who approaches him.

As the two struggle, another protester in black approaches, at whom the officer points his gun. He then fires at the stomach area of the second protester, who falls to the ground. The officer appeared to fire again as a third protester in black joined the tussle.

The protester in white flees up a nearby stairway, and the officer and a colleague pin the two in black to the ground.

Police said only one protester was hit and that he was undergoing surgery. The Hong Kong hospital authority said the person was initially in critical condition but was stable after surgery.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang declined to comment on the shooting of the protester, referring reporters to other government departments. The State Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At an evening news conference, Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said protesters were "destroying society" and labeled them "the people's enemy," saying their actions had far exceeded demands for democracy. The government would not bow to such pressure, she said. Some 60 people had been injured in Monday's clashes, she added.

"If there is still any wishful thinking that, by escalating violence, the Hong Kong SAR government will yield to pressure to satisfy the so-called political demands, I am making this statement clear and loud here: That will not happen," Lam said, using the initials for Special Administrative Region, which describes the city's status as a semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Protests began in June when the Hong Kong leader tried to push through a now-shelved proposal to allow criminal suspects to face trial in mainland China. But the movement has widened into an uprising against Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's autonomy, encompassing demands for full democracy and police accountability.

The unrest has pushed the city into recession. On Monday, numerous shops were closed, train lines were shut and many workers unable to reach their offices. Universities canceled classes. Police said a petrol bomb was thrown into a subway car.

Scattershot violence broke out throughout the city for much of the day.

In central Hong Kong, as police retreated in vans at one point in the afternoon, crowds on the footbridges above chanted "fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong!" Other onlookers shouted and threw debris at police vans.

Video footage showed a police officer on a motorcycle in the Kwai Fong district of northern Hong Kong swerving into a crowd of protesters, clipping at least one of them. The police later said the officer had been suspended from front-line duties.

[GALLERY: Protests continue in Hong Kong » arkansasonline.com/1112protests/]

TEAR GAS LINGERS

Across town in Ma On Shan, a district near the border with the Chinese mainland, a video showed a man who appeared to be a government supporter being doused with flammable liquid and set on fire after arguing with a group of protesters.

"Go back to the Greater Bay Area!" the protesters shouted at him, using Beijing's term for the region of southern China that includes Hong Kong and neighboring cities.

As many Hong Kong residents prepared for their evening commute, the smell of tear gas lingered outside their office buildings. In an internal memo, the bank HSBC said that while it was still operating normally, its employees should "leave the office early and under safe conditions."

The Global Times, a Chinese nationalist state-run tabloid, seized on the incident as evidence that "black-clad rioters" were "destroying the city."

Police spokesman Tse Chun-chung said the shooting, burning and motorcycle incidents were all under investigation, but defended the officers' actions as necessary for their own safety. Tse said two people were arrested in the shooting incident, including the person shot, but no one has yet been detained over the burning.

At a news conference Monday, police defended the officer's decision to open fire earlier in the day, saying the protester had wanted to take the officer's firearm.

"He was under threat by two people; if he lost his gun he would be under severe threat. Hence, he decided to fire," Kwok Pak-chung, regional commander of Hong Kong island, told reporters.

The condition of the man, who was struck in the abdomen, was not life-threatening, Kwok said.

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Kam, Casey Quackenbush, Ryan Ho Kilpatrick, David Crawshaw and Liu Yang of The Washington Post; by Alice Fung of The Associated Press; and by Mike Ives, Elaine Yu and Edward Wong of The New York Times.

A Section on 11/12/2019