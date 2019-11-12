RECRUITING GUY PODCAST: What's next after Chad Morris firing + Moses Moody picks UA

Chad Morris, left, and Moses Moody
Richard Davenport talks recruiting in the wake of Chad Morris' dismissal + what Moses Moody's commitment means for the Razorbacks. Listen to the third episode of the Recruiting Guy Podcast below:
[Podcast not playing above? Click here to listen » youtube.com/watch?v=iEp4PUX7s1k]
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.