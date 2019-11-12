Sections
RECRUITING GUY PODCAST: What's next after Chad Morris firing + Moses Moody picks UA

by Richard Davenport | Today at 2:10 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Chad Morris, left, and Moses Moody

Richard Davenport talks recruiting in the wake of Chad Morris' dismissal + what Moses Moody's commitment means for the Razorbacks. Listen to the third episode of the Recruiting Guy Podcast below:

[Podcast not playing above? Click here to listen » youtube.com/watch?v=iEp4PUX7s1k]

