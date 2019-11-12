Reported armed domestic disturbance in west Arkansas leads to standoff

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Greenwood police have been in a stand-off at a residence since early Tuesday afternoon following reports of shots fired during a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Capt. Richie Wolford said the department responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the area of Neal and Essex streets. Officers have remained there since.

The incident disrupted school bus drop-offs in the area, Wolford said, causing the district to ask parents to pick up their students.

Sebastian County deputies are assisting with the situation. Wolford said no additional information could be made available as of 4:45 p.m.