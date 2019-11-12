FOOTBALL

OBU, Harding, Henderson ranked in top 7

Ouachita Baptist University (10-0) is ranked third in the NCAA Division II Super Region, while Harding University (9-1) is ranked fourth and Henderson State University (9-1) is ranked seventh.

The top seven teams in the region earn a berth into the NCAA playoffs with the top seed earning a first-round bye. The teams seeded second through fourth will host a first-round playoff game.

Ferris State (9-0) and Central Missouri (10-0) are ranked first and second in the region.

The 28-team team playoff field will be announced Sunday.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech tops Lane

Ke'vonshaye Stackhouse scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Arkansas Tech University (2-0) to a 65-45 victory over Lane College (Tenn.) on Monday.

Jalei Oglesby scored 13 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, Kaley Shipman had 12 points and Hannah Villines had 10 points for the Golden Suns, who won despite shooting 31.3% from the floor. They held a 57-23 rebounding advantage, resulting in a 16-6 edge in second-chance points.

Ra'keta Shelton led Lane (0-1) with 21 points and seven rebounds.

SOCCER

GAC announces postseason tournament

Southwestern Oklahoma State women's team, which won the Great American Conference, will host the conference tournament when it faces No. 4 seed Harding University at 2 p.m. Friday in Weatherford, Okla.

Ouachita Baptist University is the No. 2 seed and will play Oklahoma Baptist at 11 a.m. Friday. The championship is set for 11 a.m. Sunday.

In the men's tournament, Fort Hays State is the No. 1 seed and will host No. 4 Harding at 3 p.m. Friday. The winner meets Rogers State or Northeastern (Okla.) State in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/12/2019