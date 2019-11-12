2 found dead in Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two people were found dead Tuesday morning in Little Rock, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said the pair were found in the 2300 block of Nichols Road. The address is a little over a mile east of Interstate 430. Barnes said no further details were available at this time.

A police dispatch log showed a subject down call in that area at 10:49 a.m.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.