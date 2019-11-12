U.S. Department of Education awards Arkansas $38M grant to improve literacy

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Arkansas a $38 million grant to improve literacy in the state, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state education department officials announced on Tuesday.

Arkansas received the maximum amount allowed under the five-year grant, according to a news release by the state Department of Education. Officials said 95% of the funds will be subgranted to districts and surrounding communities to improve students’ literacy from preschool through 12th grade.

The education department will use the grant to implement the Arkansas Comprehensive Literacy State Development Program, which aims to strengthen literacy instruction, ensure children have access to “educational excellence,” foster collaboration among stakeholders and promote a “culture of reading,” officials said.

The agency received an initial $1.1 million to put to use this year.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release it was rewarding that efforts to improve reading instruction were noticed by the federal education department. Literacy outcomes in Arkansas have improved since launching a statewide reading initiative in 2017, according to Hutchinson.

“This literacy grant will expand the successes of our current programs and provide new resources to help ensure all of our students are prepared for the future,” the governor said.

Education department Secretary Johnny Key also cited the reading initiative’s success and encouraged the state to continue making efforts to improve literacy.

“In order for us to lead the nation in student-focused education, we must continue our efforts of collaboration with stakeholder partners, increase access to books in homes, and provide excellent reading instruction,” Key said in the release.