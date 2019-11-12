'KKK,' 'Trump' spray-painted on vehicles outside Little Rock home; victim fears family targeted because of race, report says

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Three vehicles outside a Little Rock residence were spray-painted overnight in Little Rock, police said, and the owner told investigators she fears her family was targeted because they are Hispanic.

At least one of the vehicles had "KKK" spray-painted on it, and at least one had "Trump" written in paint, the report said.

Officers responded around 5:40 a.m. to a home in the 7200 block of Shetland Drive, according to a Little Rock Police Department report, and found three vandalized cars: a Dodge Dakota, a GMC Acadia and a Honda Accord.

All three vehicles were parked in the driveway, and the cars’ windows, body and license plates were painted over. Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said he did not have any further details as of 10:15 a.m.

A 39-year-old woman told police all the cars belonged to her and "felt the crime may have been committed against her family due to them being Hispanic," the report said.

Police said the vandalism occurred sometime after 10 p.m. Monday.

No suspects were named in the report.