25-point underdog aces No. 1 Wildcats

Evansville's Jawaun Newton (3) pulls down a rebound near teammate DeAndre Williams during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Evansville showed no fear either of Kentucky or venerable Rupp Arena, where the Wildcats had been perfect at ruining visitors' dreams of pulling off the seemingly impossible.

Until Tuesday night.

Not only did the Purple Aces deal No. 1 Kentucky a stunning 67-64 upset, they beat the bigger, stronger Wildcats at their own game. When it was over, players, coaches and their fans whooped it up in a corner of the famed court, making sure they savored every bit of a momentous victory.

"To be here is a dream come true," Evansville sophomore forward DeAndre Williams said. "We took advantage and we made history."

Sam Cunliffe scored 17 points, including two free throws with 6.8 seconds remaining to silence Kentucky (2-1) and a crowd of 19,101 -- most of whom had expected a routine nonconference victory from the Wildcats, who were 25-point favorites and had earned the top ranking a day earlier.

Those expectations never materialized as Evansville (2-0) controlled the younger Wildcats on both ends of the floor.

K.J. Riley added 18 points as the Purple Aces -- coached by Walter McCarty, who won a national title as a player with Kentucky in 1996 -- pulled off the biggest upset in program history with their first victory over a No. 1 team in three tries.

Evansville led much of the game and answered each Kentucky rally with clutch baskets to grab the lead and then maintain it for the season's biggest upset.

Kentucky had been 39-0 at home against unranked, nonconference opponents when ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll. Evansville, meanwhile, got its first-ever road victory over an AP-ranked team.

"Walter and their team deserved to win," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said. "If we would have somehow pulled it out, it would have been, kind of wouldn't even have been fair because they fought us the whole game and they were the tougher team.

"They executed, they made shots and 3s and free throws. It's hard to do that in this building, but they were more ready to play. He had his team better prepared than I had my team."

Tyrese Maxey's layup with eight seconds remaining got Kentucky within 65-64, but Cunliffe calmly made both ends of the one-and-one as his teammates locked arms on the bench. The Purple Aces raised their hands and ran around a silent Rupp Arena after the final horn as the Wildcats slowly walked off when Maxey's game-tying three-point attempt came up short.

Immanuel Quickley led Kentucky with 16 points, and Maxey scored 15.

Cunliffe, a redshirt junior guard who played at Arizona State and Kansas, did most of his damage with 15 first-half points off the bench.

"It's amazing. You come to a school like this and you talk about doing things like this and making history and playing in front of these bright lights," Cunliffe said. "We prepared the right way. We had our mindset in the right spot that we could actually do it. It is surreal."

Evansville won just 11 games last season, its first under McCarty, who played in the NBA for 10 years and was an assistant at Louisville under Rick Pitino -- his coach at Kentucky -- and in the NBA before returning to his hometown to coach the Purple Aces.

Evansville made 9 of 30 three-point attempts while shooting 38% from the field to Kentucky's 37%. The Aces also outrebounded the Wildcats 38-35 and were edged by just 30-28 in points in the paint.

"We started off saying, OK, we're going to punch them in the mouth and not let them punch us in the mouth first," Williams said. "Once we started getting stops, they started turning the ball over, things like that. We saw that and we took advantage."

No. 8 Gonzaga 97, North Dakota 66

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Filip Petrusev had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 4 blocked shots as No. 8 Gonzaga beat North Dakota.

Corey Kispert scored 20 points and Anton Watson added 15 for Gonzaga (3-0), which has romped to victory in all three games. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures.

Marlon Stewart scored 21 points and Filip Rebraca had 16 points and 13 rebounds for North Dakota (1-1), which took Gonzaga to overtime before losing here in 2017.

Gonzaga held the Fighting Hawks to 34.7% shooting and outrebounded them 53-29.

No. 14 Oregon 82, No. 13 Memphis 74

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Shakur Juiston had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Oregon held off No. 13 Memphis in the first Phil Knight Invitational.

Payton Pritchard added 14 points and six assists as the Ducks collected their third consecutive vicory to open the season.

Memphis (2-1) was led by Lester Quinones with 16 points, while James Wiseman had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Ducks led by 12 points in the second half but Memphis closed to within 65-61 after Quinones' fast-break layup capped an 8-0 run. Francis Okoro answered with a layup for the Ducks.

Pritchard's three-pointer put Oregon up 70-63 with 4:53 left. Wiseman's jumper got the Tigers back within four points at 71-67, but Will Richardson's three-pointer extended the lead again for the Ducks.

Pritchard buried another three-pointer with 1:32 left that made it 77-69, and Memphis could not catch up.

No. 17 Utah State 97, Denver 56

LOGAN, Utah -- Brock Miller scored a career-high 27 points as No. 17 Utah State cruised to a victory over Denver.

Alphonso Anderson added 15 points and Sam Merrill had 14. Justin Bean led the Aggies with 15 rebounds.

The Aggies (3-0) jumped out to an 18-5 lead over the first five minutes. Miller scored Utah State's first eight points, hitting two three-pointers and a jumper.

During the opening nine minutes of the game, the Aggies were especially stingy on defense. After David Nzekwesi scored Denver's first three points of the game on a three-point play, Utah State allowed just four points over the next eight minutes. Over that time, the Aggies went on a 28-4 run. Utah State's defense forced Denver to 36% shooting from the field and just 13% from beyond the arc. The Aggies also forced six turnovers in the first half.

Utah State's defense was equally as good after the halftime break, holding Denver to just five points in the first seven minutes of the final half.

Ade Murkey led Denver (1-2) with 14 points.

No. 20 Washington 56, Mount St. Mary's 46

SEATTLE -- Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked 5 shots, Nahziah Carter scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half, and No. 20 Washington overcame an awful first half offensively to pull away from Mount St. Mary's.

Stewart was again a force on the interior as the freshman made 7 of 10 shots, mostly from close range, and was imposing defensively. Carter ignited a sleepy arena with a fast-break dunk midway through the second half and followed with a three-pointer from the wing to give Washington a 43-36 lead.

The Mountaineers (1-2) wouldn't go away, hitting five three-pointers in the second half as they found gaps in Washington's zone defense. Vado Morse finished with 10 points. Naim Miller and Damian Chong Qui both added nine points.

No. 21 Xavier 63, Missouri 58, OT

CINCINNATI -- Naji Marshall hit a three-pointer that tied it in regulation and made a pair of free throws in overtime as No. 21 Xavier overcame poor outside shooting and rallied to a victory over Missouri.

The Musketeers (3-0) let a 15-point lead slip away because they couldn't hit an outside shot, going only 3 of 21 from beyond the arc. Marshall's three-pointer -- Xavier's only one in the second half -- tied it 51-51 with 27.1 seconds left. Marshall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Missouri (2-1) missed a three-pointer at the end of regulation and never led in overtime, losing to a ranked team for the seventh time in a row. Dru Smith led the Tigers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Paul Scruggs hit two baskets in overtime as Xavier built a seven-point lead. Quentin Goodin made three free throws in the final 20 seconds to close it out.

No. 22 Auburn 70, South Alabama 69

MOBILE, Ala. -- Freshman Isaac Okoro made a layup with 2.9 seconds left to lift No. 22 Auburn to a victory over South Alabama.

Samir Doughty twice rebounded missed three-pointers for the Tigers (3-0), setting up the game-winning shot. Okoro hit the shot while falling down in the lane and drew a foul. He missed the free throw, but it didn't matter.

Andre Fox hit back-to-back three-pointers in between an Okoro basket to give South Alabama a 69-68 lead with 28 seconds left. That capped a 22-8 South Alabama run.

Okoro had 15 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists for Auburn. Jamal Johnson scored 14 and made 4 of 5 three-pointers. Anfernee McLemore also had 14 points while Doughty had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Fox led the Jaguars (2-1) with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting. He also had 10 rebounds. Josh Ajayi scored 15.

