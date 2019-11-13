5 JP seats challenged in '20 races

In this 2014 file photo, a roll of "I Voted" stickers sits on a ballot box at a Little Rock, Ark. polling place.

Five of 15 Pulaski County Quorum Court seats will be contested in 2020, and four of those races feature Democrats facing one another, according to county clerk records.

At the close of the candidate filing period on Tuesday, challengers had filed to take on incumbent justices of the peace in districts 4, 6, 10 and 15 in the March 3 primary. All four seats are held and are being contested by Democratic candidates.

A candidate also filed to run as an independent against the Democratic incumbent who occupies the district 8 seat. Pulaski County is the state's largest by population.

The quorum court serves as the legislative body for county government and oversees its budgeting process. Its members do not receive a salary but are paid a per diem, up to a maximum of about $14,900 annually.

In the district 4 race, six-term incumbent Julie Blackwood will be challenged by Vicki Hatter. Both candidates are Democrats who live in Little Rock.

Pamela Whitaker filed to run against 11-term incumbent Donna Massey for the district 6 seat. Both Little Rock residents are running as Democrats.

The district 10 race pits Democrat Kristina "KG" Gulley of North Little Rock against incumbent Barry Jefferson of Jacksonville. Jefferson, a Democrat in his first term, chairs the Quorum Court's public safety and justice efficiencies committee.

Three-term incumbent Staci Medlock will face Shay Tidwell for the district 15 seat. The North Little Rock candidates are both Democrats.

In district 8, John Blackmon of Little Rock filed paperwork to run as an independent against six-term Democratic incumbent Curtis Andre Keith of Mabelvale. Keith now serves as chair of the Quorum Court's agenda committee.

To appear on the ballot as an independent, Blackmon must meet a petition requirement set out by Arkansas law. He will appear on the ballot during the Nov. 3 general election if he's successful in gathering a mandated number of signatures.

All candidates for the county races had not yet been certified Tuesday.

Incumbents in the remaining 10 county districts all filed paperwork to run again for their Quorum Court seats, but they won't face opposition in next year's elections.

Those seats are split evenly between Republicans and Democrats.

A map of Pulaski County's quorum court districts is available on its website: pulaskicounty.net/pulaski-county-quorum-court/ .

During the filing period, which began Nov. 4, two Democratic candidates also filed paperwork to run for Pulaski County constable positions. Neither candidate has an opponent.

Incumbent Michael "Mike" N. Graves filed to run for the Big Rock Township constable role, and Monica D. Ball will run for the same job in Hill Township.

Metro on 11/13/2019