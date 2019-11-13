Arkansas couple's deaths were planned murder-suicide, authorities say

The deaths of an elderly man and woman found last week outside a residence in Mountain Home were the result of a planned murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday.

Mountain Home police Chief Carry Manuel said in a news release that an autopsy determined the death of Sharon Skeen, 75, was a homicide. She was shot in the head and neck, Manuel said. Her husband, 80-year-old Larry Skeen, died from a gunshot determined to be a suicide.

Manuel said one or both were experiencing health issues, and the deaths are believed to have been planned.

Police found a note at the residence, and packages, including one addressed to their attorney, with delivery instructions and their final wishes.

Manuel said police are finalizing the investigation.