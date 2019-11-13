Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values 🔴 Impeachment hearing live video App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas man sentenced to 150 years for 5 counts of child rape

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:17 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Donald James

An Arkansas man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after he was sentenced Tuesday on five counts of rape.

Donald James, 52, was found guilty of the charges by a jury and was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

The investigation started in January when the Independence County sheriff’s office received a report from the Department of Health Services of a girl alleging sexual abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Deputies interviewed the child, now 15, and she described multiple instances of sexual assault by James in 2014 and 2015, when she was 10 and 11.

Some of the assaults took place at two Oil Trough homes tied to James, according to the affidavit. One took place in an area field.

The sentences for each crime will run consecutively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT