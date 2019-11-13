Authorities investigate video of man throwing Lime scooter into Arkansas River

A video spread on social media showing a man throwing a Lime scooter into the Arkansas River sparked a criminal investigation Monday by the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

Spokesman Mitch McCoy said a person of interest in the case is being interviewed.

The video, believed to have been posted Saturday, shows a man in a baseball cap and vest laughing as he chucks the scooter over the railing of a pedestrian bridge.

"How do you feel right now?" the videographer asks after the scooter plunges into the water.

"Great," the thrower replies.

This video is circulating on social media. We will not tolerate the destruction of property. A criminal investigation has been launched. We believe we have identified the man. To save you and us time, turn yourself in. We’re at 2900 S. Woodrow, Little Rock. #PCSONews pic.twitter.com/94xKhGbb0J — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) November 13, 2019

McCoy said the video was being shared in community groups on social media, and after checking to confirm neither North Little Rock nor Little Rock police were looking into the incident, the sheriff’s office began investigating.

“They’re supposed to be used for recreation,” McCoy said. “When you have things like being destroyed in Pulaski County, it won’t be tolerated.”

McCoy said the sheriff’s office wants to reinforce the idea that criminal actions, such as the destruction of property, have consequences.