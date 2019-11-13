Basketball signing period opens today

University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors is expected to receive the signatures of three prospects today, the first day of the early signing period that ends next Wednesday.

ESPN five-star guard Elauna Eaton, 6-0 of Nettleton picked the Razorbacks over more than 30 scholarship offers while post player Destinee McGhee, 6-2, of Madison (Ala.) Academy, picked the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Arizona and North Carolina State about a year ago.

Guard Rylee Langerman, 5-9, of Christian Heritage in Del City, Okla., chose the Razorbacks over Abilene Christian, Lipscomb and Oral Roberts.

Eaton will have a signing ceremony Friday while McGhee will have a ceremony Thursday.

[Podcast not playing above? Click here to listen »arkansasonline.com/1113recruitingguy]

Coach Eric Musselman has two commitments from ESPN four-star guards Davonte Davis of Jacksonville and Moses Moody of Montverde Academy in Florida.

Davis, 6-4, 175 pounds, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Texas Tech and Ole Miss on Oct. 12 while also having offers from Auburn, Florida, Oregon, SMU, Southern Miss, St. Louis, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian.

He plans to ink with the Hogs on Tuesday during a ceremony at his school.

Moody, 6-6, 190, chose Arkansas over Michigan and Virginia on Saturday. He also considered Kansas, Ohio State Southern California, Oregon, Florida and several others.

He plans to sign with Arkansas during the spring signing period that starts April 15.

West Memphis forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 220, will announce his college decision and sign with Arkansas, Memphis or Auburn during a ceremony at the school Friday.

Fort Smith Northside center Jaylin Williams, 6-10, 235, plans to reveal his college decision with a video in two to three weeks, with Arkansas and Auburn as his finalists.

Guard Khalen Robinson, 6-1, 170, of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia doesn't have a firm date to announce his college decision. TCU, Arkansas, Illinois and Kansas are his final schools.

Williams and Robinson plan to sign in the spring.

Sports on 11/13/2019