California truck driver killed in Interstate 40 crash in Arkansas

A 65-year-old California man died Tuesday after his tractor-trailer left Interstate 40 and struck a tree in Arkansas, troopers said.

The wreck happened at about 2:15 p.m., as Frank Joseph Falls, of Ramona, Calif., drove west through Hazen, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said Falls’ 2014 Kenworth T600 drifted into the median and hit a tree, killing the driver.

Temperatures were cold but dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 428 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.