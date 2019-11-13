Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values 🔴 Impeachment hearing live video App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

California truck driver killed in Interstate 40 crash in Arkansas

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:32 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A 65-year-old California man died Tuesday after his tractor-trailer left Interstate 40 and struck a tree in Arkansas, troopers said.

The wreck happened at about 2:15 p.m., as Frank Joseph Falls, of Ramona, Calif., drove west through Hazen, according to a preliminary report by Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said Falls’ 2014 Kenworth T600 drifted into the median and hit a tree, killing the driver.

Temperatures were cold but dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 428 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT