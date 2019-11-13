SOUTHLAND WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 104, HENDRIX 28

The University of Central Arkansas jumped out to a 27-6 lead and led 61-18 at halftime in a blowout victory over Hendrix College on Tuesday night at the Farris Center in Conway.

The Sugar Bears (1-1) received 24 points and 5 rebounds from Terri Crawford, 17 points and 9 rebounds from Hannah Langhi, 17 points and 5 rebounds from from Shay Johnson, 15 points and 2 rebounds from Taylor Sells, and 13 points and 4 rebounds Ayanna Trigg. Nine players scored for UCA.

Central Arkansas shot 63.6% from the floor (42 of 66) and made 18 of 23 free throws. UCA outrebounded Hendrix 44-15 and had a 22-0 advantage in second-chance points. UCA had 11 turnovers to Hendrix's 31, resulting in a 45-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

Anissa Gutierrez led Hendrix (1-1) with 12 points. The Lady Warriors shot 23.7% from the floor (9 of 38).

