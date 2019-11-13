Elton John adds North Little Rock stop on 'farewell' tour

Elton John, on his final "Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, performs at the 53rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)

Elton John has added a North Little Rock stop among 24 new concert dates on his sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, performing at 8 p.m. July 3, 2020 at the Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $69.50, $124.50 and $224.50 plus service charges — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the arena box office and via Ticketmaster.com, EltonJohn.com and simmonsbankarena.com/concerts-shows/elton-john-farewell-yellow-brick-road-tour. There is an 8-ticket limit per household. The American Express pre-sale makes tickets available to card-holders starting 10 a.m. Thursday. VIP packages will be available.

The new dates, raising to 43 the total number of shows in 2020, the second year of the North American leg of Elton’s three-year worldwide tour, also includes appearances in Hershey, Pa.; Greensboro, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Fargo, N.D. It is being billed as John’s final tour.