Today at 3:43 a.m. | Updated November 13, 2019 at 3:44 a.m.

Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, an Alabama man charged with criminal mischief after slashing a "Baby Trump" balloon on display as President Donald Trump attended the Louisiana State-University of Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa, defended his actions, calling it a matter of good versus evil.

Max Vredenburgh, who as a 10-year-old sealed a message in a glass wine bottle nine years ago and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean near Rockport, Mass., has received a letter from someone named "G. Dubois" who said he found the bottle on a beach in Southern France on Oct. 10.

Christopher Teeter, 42, of Wilmington, N.C., convicted of stabbing and seriously injuring a colleague during an argument over the cleanliness of their truck's cabin at a truck stop in Bordentown, N.J., was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Rodney Puckett, 70, of Sand Springs, Okla., convicted in Arizona of concealing the body of his wife in his vehicle after she died from a heart condition as they drove from Oklahoma to California, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation.

David Thurman, 48, pleaded innocent to 17 burglary counts after police in Louisville, Ky., accused him of breaking into homes to steal copper, wiring and air-conditioning units to sell at scrap yards for cash.

Michael Smith, who struck and killed a six-point buck in Knoxville, Tenn., said he didn't know at the time that the deer had just crashed through a hospital waiting room window, slightly injuring three patients, before darting back outside and into the path of Smith's car.

Jeffery White, 42, a Georgia prison inmate, is facing drug trafficking charges in Florida after sheriff's investigators arrested 28 people to break up a methamphetamine business that they said White was running from his cell using smuggled cellphones.

Amal Samy, 37, of Mount Vernon, Ala., a priest with the Archdiocese of Mobile who is accused of urging a cruise ship massage technician to touch him intimately and of removing the sheet to expose himself to her, was charged with sexual abuse, investigators said.

B.G. Horvat, spokesman for Cape Lookout National Seashore on North Carolina's Outer Banks, said a storm surge during Hurricane Dorian likely swept three wild cows off a barrier island to another more than 4 miles away where they were found grazing together.

