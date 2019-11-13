• Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, an Alabama man charged with criminal mischief after slashing a "Baby Trump" balloon on display as President Donald Trump attended the Louisiana State-University of Alabama football game in Tuscaloosa, defended his actions, calling it a matter of good versus evil.

• Max Vredenburgh, who as a 10-year-old sealed a message in a glass wine bottle nine years ago and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean near Rockport, Mass., has received a letter from someone named "G. Dubois" who said he found the bottle on a beach in Southern France on Oct. 10.

• Christopher Teeter, 42, of Wilmington, N.C., convicted of stabbing and seriously injuring a colleague during an argument over the cleanliness of their truck's cabin at a truck stop in Bordentown, N.J., was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

• Rodney Puckett, 70, of Sand Springs, Okla., convicted in Arizona of concealing the body of his wife in his vehicle after she died from a heart condition as they drove from Oklahoma to California, was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years of probation.

• David Thurman, 48, pleaded innocent to 17 burglary counts after police in Louisville, Ky., accused him of breaking into homes to steal copper, wiring and air-conditioning units to sell at scrap yards for cash.

• Michael Smith, who struck and killed a six-point buck in Knoxville, Tenn., said he didn't know at the time that the deer had just crashed through a hospital waiting room window, slightly injuring three patients, before darting back outside and into the path of Smith's car.

• Jeffery White, 42, a Georgia prison inmate, is facing drug trafficking charges in Florida after sheriff's investigators arrested 28 people to break up a methamphetamine business that they said White was running from his cell using smuggled cellphones.

• Amal Samy, 37, of Mount Vernon, Ala., a priest with the Archdiocese of Mobile who is accused of urging a cruise ship massage technician to touch him intimately and of removing the sheet to expose himself to her, was charged with sexual abuse, investigators said.

• B.G. Horvat, spokesman for Cape Lookout National Seashore on North Carolina's Outer Banks, said a storm surge during Hurricane Dorian likely swept three wild cows off a barrier island to another more than 4 miles away where they were found grazing together.

A Section on 11/13/2019