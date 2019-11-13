List of candidate filings

These are candidates for public office who filed Tuesday at the state Capitol.

Abbreviations: Democrat, (D); Libertarian, (L); Republican, (R); Independent (Ind). All judicial candidates are nonpartisan.

Other than abbreviation of titles, names are shown as they were filed.

The Democratic and Republican primaries are March 3, as is the judicial general election. The general election is Nov. 3.

PRESIDENT

Bill Weld (R)

Andrew Yang (D)

Michael R. Bloomberg (D)

Tulsi Gabbard (D)

Julian Castro (D)

U.S. HOUSE

Sen. Joyce Elliott, District 2 (D)

J. Glenn Smith, District 2 (Ind)

ARKANSAS SENATE

Ryan Craig, District 2 (D)

Brandon Overly, District 13 (D)

Bill Dunklin, District 26 (R)

Bob Thomas, District 32 (R)

Alisa Blaize Dixon, District 34 (D)

ARKANSAS HOUSE

Rep. LeAnne Burch, District 9 (D)

David Tollett, District 12 (R)

Christia Jones, District 14 (Ind)

Rep. Vivian Flowers, District 17 (D)

Richard Alvin Midkiff, District 22 (R)

Rick McClure, District 26 (R)

Gary Fults, District 27 (Ind)

Ashley Hudson, District 32 (D)

Joy C. Springer, District 34 (D)

Ryan D. Davis, District 34 (D)

Lee D. Miller, District 34 (D)

Rep. Denise Ennett, District 36 (D)

Russell Williams III, District 36 (D)

Justin Reeves, District 49 (D)

Gary Tobar, District 55 (R)

Ken Yarbrough, District 58 (R)

James B. Phillips, District 72 (R)

June Anteski, District 74 (D)

Shawn Bates, District 74 (R)

John S. LaTour, District 86 (R)

Michael Bennett-Spears, District 87 (D)

Rep. Austin McCollum, District 95 (R)

JUDICIAL RACES

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Mary Lile Broadaway, District 2, Division 7, At Large

Kimberly Boling Bibb, District 2, Division 8, Subdistrict 2.2

Scott Willhite, District 2, Division 12

Timothy F. Watson Sr., District 3, Division 3

Shane Ethridge, District 18-East, Division 1

Circuit Judge Ken Casady, District 22, Division 1

STATE DISTRICT JUDGE

Jason A. Carter, District 22

A Section on 11/13/2019