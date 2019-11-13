LR police looking into pair of killings

The deaths of the two people found at 2312 Nichols Road are being investigated as a double homicide, Little Rock police reported Tuesday afternoon.

The two females were found dead Tuesday morning, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said the pair were found around 10:45 a.m. in a white trailer in the 2300 block of Nichols Road.

Both had gunshot wounds, he said.

The victims' identities were not released, nor were details about the case.

The bodies were discovered by a visitor to the residence, Barnes said. Police secured the scene and waited for a search warrant.

The address is a little over a mile east of Interstate 430. Barnes said multiple animals were inside the residence.

