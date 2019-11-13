Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

LR police looking into pair of killings

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:31 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Yellow police tape surrounds a mobile home where two women were found dead around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at 2313 Nichols Road in Little Rock. According to police at the scene both had gunshot wounds. - Photo by John Sykes Jr.

The deaths of the two people found at 2312 Nichols Road are being investigated as a double homicide, Little Rock police reported Tuesday afternoon.

The two females were found dead Tuesday morning, police said.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes said the pair were found around 10:45 a.m. in a white trailer in the 2300 block of Nichols Road.

Both had gunshot wounds, he said.

The victims' identities were not released, nor were details about the case.

The bodies were discovered by a visitor to the residence, Barnes said. Police secured the scene and waited for a search warrant.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Search all killings in Little Rock, North Little Rock this year at arkansasonline.com/2019homicides]

The address is a little over a mile east of Interstate 430. Barnes said multiple animals were inside the residence.

Metro on 11/13/2019

Print Headline: LR police looking into pair of killings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT