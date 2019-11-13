Man shot in leg in North Little Rock, sheriff's office says

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A shooting Wednesday in North Little Rock left one man with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the area of Bobby and Birmingham lanes around 3:30 p.m., according to a tweet by the office.
A male was found with a gunshot wound in the leg.
No further information was available as of 3:50 p.m.
