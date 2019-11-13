Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Memphis athlete is 8th to reopen recruitment

by Richard Davenport | Today at 10:21 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Darin Turner

Darin Turner has become the eighth prospect to reopen his recruiting from Arkansas after the firing of football coach Chad Morris.

Turner, 6-4, 215 pounds, of Memphis Central, had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and other before picking Arkansas on Aug. 30. Turner committed to the Razorbacks as an athlete/receiver.

He announced his decision on Twitter.

"After talking to my parents about the firing of Coach Morris at Arkansas, I've decided to reopen my recruitment. I will still consider Arkansas but I want to explore other options also," he wrote.

He was high school teammates with two Arkansas freshmen, defensive lineman Eric Gregory and receiver Shamar Nash, before they left Central for IMG Academy in Florida.

ESPN rates Turner a 4-star prospect, the No. 14 receiver and No. 111 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class.

The early signing period is Dec. 18-20.

