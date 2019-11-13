• Former President Jimmy Carter was recovering Tuesday after surgery to relieve pressure from brain bleeding linked to recent falls. A statement from a spokesman said there were no complications from the procedure, performed at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta for a subdural hematoma, or blood on the brain surface. Carter, 95, will remain in the hospital for observation, said Deanna Congileo, his spokesman at the Carter Center. The statement said the Carters thank everyone for the many well-wishes they have received, and Congileo doesn't anticipate making more announcements until he's released. It was unclear how long Carter might be hospitalized, said his pastor, the Rev. Tony Lowden. "If anybody can make it through this Jimmy Carter can. His will to serve is greater than his will to give up," said Lowden. Carter's wife of 73 years, Rosalynn Carter, is with him at the hospital, Lowden said. "She won't leave his side," Lowden said. The Carter Center said the bleeding was related to Carter's recent falls. He used a walker during his most recent public appearance. The first fall, in the spring, required hip replacement surgery. He hit his head falling again on Oct. 6 and received 14 stitches, but still traveled to Nashville, Tenn., to help build a Habitat for Humanity home shortly thereafter. And he was briefly hospitalized after fracturing his pelvis on Oct. 21. Carter candidly discussed his own mortality on Nov. 3 during his most recent appearance at their church. Referring to an earlier cancer diagnosis, Carter said he assumed he'd die quickly after finding out the extent of his illness. "Obviously I prayed about it. I didn't ask God to let me live, but I just asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death," he said. Since then, Carter said he's been "absolutely confident" in the Christian idea of life after death, and hasn't worried about his own death.

• Ricky Gervais is returning to host the Golden Globe Awards. Gervais memorably hosted the Globes from 2010 to 2012, skewering many of the attendees with irreverent jokes. He also lampooned the organization that hosts the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. It will be the fifth time Gervais emcees the ceremony; he also hosted in 2016. He said in a news release that organizers made him an offer he couldn't refuse. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honor achievements in film and television, will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 5 and aired live on NBC. The Foreign Press Association has previously announced it will bestow its Cecil B. DeMille Award on Tom Hanks and give Ellen DeGeneres its Carol Burnett Award during the show.

Photo by Invision

Ricky Gervais attends a screening of Netflix's "After Life" at the Paley Center for Media on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

A Section on 11/13/2019