No. 2 Duke rolls past UCA

Central Arkansas guard Collin Cooper passes as Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) and forward Jack White (41) guard during the half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 19 points to help second-ranked Duke beat the University of Central Arkansas 105-54 on Tuesday night.

Fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season-highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who played much of the night without starting point guard Tre Jones after he was shaken up during a first-half collision.

Duke (3-0) ran off 19 consecutive points to build a 25-5 lead midway through the opening half. That margin reached 57-20 by halftime, with Duke shooting nearly 57% and scoring 26 points off turnovers.

Jones played just nine minutes. He left after colliding with Central Arkansas' Aaron Weidenaar as the two chased a loose rebound with 7:57 left before halftime.

Rylan Bergersen scored 13 points for the Bears (1-3), who were overwhelmed from the start with long stretches between baskets and a series of throwaways and deflected-pass turnovers.

UCA shot just 5 of 23 in the first half with 15 turnovers that led to 15 points for the Blue Devils.

