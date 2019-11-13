No. 2 Duke rolls past UCA

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Matthew Hurt scored a season-high 19 points to help second-ranked Duke beat the University of Central Arkansas 105-54 on Tuesday night.
Fellow freshman Vernon Carey Jr. added season-highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who played much of the night without starting point guard Tre Jones after he was shaken up during a first-half collision.
Duke (3-0) ran off 19 consecutive points to build a 25-5 lead midway through the opening half. That margin reached 57-20 by halftime, with Duke shooting nearly 57% and scoring 26 points off turnovers.
Jones played just nine minutes. He left after colliding with Central Arkansas' Aaron Weidenaar as the two chased a loose rebound with 7:57 left before halftime.
Rylan Bergersen scored 13 points for the Bears (1-3), who were overwhelmed from the start with long stretches between baskets and a series of throwaways and deflected-pass turnovers.
UCA shot just 5 of 23 in the first half with 15 turnovers that led to 15 points for the Blue Devils.
