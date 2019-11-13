Police: Man fled, threatened father

A North Little Rock man was jailed Sunday after threatening to burn down his father's house and then running away from law enforcement officers, police said.

Fabian Booth, 28, was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, fleeing and resisting arrest. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $1,500 bond.

North Little Rock police were sent shortly before 8:15 p.m. to a disturbance call at 701 Glynn Lane, according to an arrest report.

Booth fled the area as police arrived and was found a short time later, according to reports. As the arresting officer attempted to subdue him, he tried to flee again, police said.

Police interviewed Booth's father, who told them that his son had threatened to burn down his home multiple times, the report stated.

