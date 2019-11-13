Sections
Police: Teen found dead after accidental shooting reported in Fort Smith

by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:55 p.m.
FORT SMITH - Police found an 18-year-old man dead early Wednesday after a report of an accidental shooting.

Police arrived to the 4400 block of Windsor Drive around 2:29 a.m. after receiving a call on the shooting, according to a Fort Smith Police Department news release.

Police have interviewed witnesses and are investigating the case.

The name of the man found dead has not been released.

