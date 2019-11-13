Rogers man jailed in patrol-car theft

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was arrested Tuesday in the theft of a police car.

Police were assisting firefighters at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday at a house fire at 520 E. Spring St., said Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Coby Hurst, who lived in the house, was taken to the Police Department to await assistance from the American Red Cross, Foster said.

Hurst and an officer were walking into the department when Hurst turned around, ran back outside, jumped into the police car and sped off, Foster said.

Hurst drove along New Hope Road then north on Interstate 49, Foster said. Rogers police officers and Benton County sheriff's deputies pursued him and stopped him in Bella Vista.

Hurst, 47, was arrested on charges of theft of property and possession of a controlled substance.

His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 6 in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom.

