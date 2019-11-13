Sections
School halts buses in police standoff

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:34 a.m.

A standoff at a residence in Greenwood disrupted school bus drop-offs in the area Tuesday afternoon, causing the school district to ask parents to pick up their students, said Capt. Richie Wolford of the Greenwood Police Department.

The standoff in Greenwood began about 2:30 p.m. and ended about 5:30 p.m, Greenwood Police Chief Will Dawson said.

It ended peacefully, without injuries or deaths, he said.

Josh Pugh, 34, of Greenwood, was arrested on a warrant for allegations of aggravated assault on a household or family member and on suspicion of felon in possession of firearm. Dawson said the firearm Pugh was in possession of was stolen, so he was also arrested on suspicion of theft by receiving.

Greenwood is one of the two county seats of Sebastian County in west Arkansas.

