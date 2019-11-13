Sections
Suspect charged with murder after 2 bodies found in home east of I-430

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 8:43 a.m.
Authorities have arrested a suspect in the killings of two people found dead Tuesday in a trailer in Little Rock.

Police said Montrell Burns, 32, faces two counts of first-degree murder. The bodies of the female victims were found around 10:45 a.m. in a white trailer in the 2300 block of Nichols Road, a neighborhood a little over a mile east of Interstate 430.

Police haven't released the victims' names, or any information about a motive. The two victims had gunshot wounds, police said on Tuesday.

According to an arrest report, Burns was taken into custody at the scene around 11 a.m. and questioned. He was developed as a suspect "through evidence collection and witness statements" and later charged. Online records show he was booked into the Pulaski County jail after 3 a.m. Wednesday, and he remained there later in the morning with bail not yet set.

